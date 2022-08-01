Al-Othman: We are committed to progressively engage with the youth in serving all their needs and supporting their educational journey

For the first time in Kuwait and GCC, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) announces providing the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) for Al Shabab Package Customers holding “NBK Al-Shabab Debit/Prepaid Cardholders”, conducted by the British Council in Kuwait. NBK Customers holding any NBK Visa/Mastercard Credit/Debit Card can also pay fees for the IELTS.

NBK Customers looking to study abroad can take the IELTS at NBK’s headquarters, after registering for the test on a dedicated registration page on the British Council’s website: https://www.britishcouncil.com.kw/en/nbk-shabab

Shabab Customers can enjoy the outstanding experience of visiting the NBK HQ located in Kuwait City to take computer based IELTS. NBK has dedicated special lab located on 37th floor with a stunning view and comfort to attend the IELTS.

The NBK center for IELTS is fully equipped with modern infrastructure and have provided the best of class customer journey for this segment relevant to youth.

NBK will host IELTS every alternate Saturday. Kindly visit British Council / NBK website for registration and more information.

The bank will also provide students with a free study kit along with attractive promotions for IELTS upon registration at British Council. Customers taking up the IELTS will be provided with a pack comprising:

Samsonite Voucher of up to 30% discount on baggage Eureka Electronics Voucher of up to 15% on Laptops and Mobile Accessories Qgo voucher of 50% discount on Visa Assistance Global travel conveyance voucher of KD 10/- Discount of 25% on IELTS Preparation Courses

In addition, all candidates who attend IELTS will be provided with free parking at NBK Headquarters.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, GM – Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait: “NBK is committed to serve the youth and enhance communication channels with them to identify their needs and work to meet them in highly modern and advanced ways.”

“NBK saves no effort to support the youth and provide everything necessary to raise their educational level, enhance their practical experience, and empower and train them to take part in the development and progress of Kuwait,” he emphasized.

Anthony Skinner, Director of British Council, Kuwait “I am delighted that the British Council is partnering with NBK on IELTS delivery. The package that NBK has put together for their Al Shabab cardholders is extremely impressive and we are proud to part of it. We always welcome opportunities to work with institutions of the quality and reputation of NBK and I look forward to discussing further areas of cooperation in the near future.”

Al Othman added: “NBK is committed to deliver on its CSR responsibilities towards the youth, especially in the education sector, which is the foremost important basis for the renaissance and progress of nations, noting that the development of education requires the participation of all stakeholders of the society to prepare an innovative, hardworking, and responsible generation.”

Additionally, the bank has provision for opening registration for NBK Academy two weeks in advance before everyone else exclusively for Al Shabab Customers. NBK Academy is known to be the best training program in Kuwait, as its content is provided in cooperation with the most prestigious international universities and institutes, and aims to attract the best talent in order to prepare promising future leaders.

Assured NBK Internship is also being offered for all Shabab customers under Family Banking Services, which is a hassle free process for the young Kuwaitis in their early career development.

This initiative reflects NBK’s leading role and efforts to provide all the needs for the educational sector, support young national talent and enrich them with science and knowledge, given the key vital role to be played by the promising youth in the future of Kuwait.

It is worth mentioning that as one of the leading financial institutions in the region, NBK is always taking the lead in providing all required support to the students and young talent, reflecting its belief in due contribution in developing national talents to qualify them as future leaders. To this end, the bank annually provides a variety of training programs targeting students and graduates, as part of its efforts in supporting social initiatives serving Kuwait’s National Development Plan.

