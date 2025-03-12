IDEMIA and Tahakom to collaborate on local sourcing for assembly of products and leverage their artificial intelligence and research and development capabilities.

IDEMIA Public Security, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, and Tahakom, the Saudi Technology and Security Comprehensive Control Company, are expanding their strategic partnership through the signing of an extensive agreement to develop and implement local sourcing and foster continued innovation to ensure safer roads in the Kingdom.

The new agreement marks a turning point in enhancing road safety in the Kingdom and moving a step closer to Saudi Vision 2030, which includes a significant focus on improving road safety, but also on making the country a global investment powerhouse through the development of local activities.

IDEMIA and Tahakom’s expanded collaboration aims to develop and implement local initiatives focused on sourcing, assembling, and servicing, in addition to leveraging each other’s expertise and capabilities within AI and research and development.

The signed agreement focuses on three core subjects:

Assembly: With Tahakom’s commitment to local sourcing, IDEMIA will source

components and services for their products from Saudi Arabia. In support of this, IDEMIA will establish a new entity, IDEMIA Road Safety Limited – Saudi Arabia, which will be specialized in assembling Road Safety products in Saudi Arabia and reinforce the use of local content by engaging with local suppliers and partners in the Kingdom whenever possible.

Artificial Intelligence and Research & Development (R&D): IDEMIA’s R&D Team and Tahakom’s AI team will set up multiple workshops throughout the year to collaborate and share ideas surrounding AI and R&D advancements.

Transfer of Knowledge: IDEMIA and Tahakom will focus on bringing experts around the globe to set up sessions around IDEMIA’s products and technologies and openly conduct and offer these sessions to Saudi Arabian citizens.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Tahakom and support their commitment to local sourcing in Saudi Arabia,” shared Mazen Hamadallah, SVP, Road Safety, IDEMIA Public Security. “Together we continue to develop and implement initiatives that will drive maximum benefit and impact on our communities, while enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability. This agreement is not only a testament to Tahakom and IDEMIA’s dedication to ensure safer roads in the Kingdom, but also to our commitment to leveraging local expertise and resources and aligning to the Saudi Vision 2030 set by the Kingdom.”

As IDEMIA and Tahakom work closely together on this new initiative, they aim to set up a program to improve local content while working on product localization, strengthening the local workforce, and sharing knowledge and research on local content. They will also be exploring other potential areas to expand into in the future.

-Ends-

About IDEMIA Public Security

IDEMIA Public Security, a division of IDEMIA Group is the leading provider of convenient and trusted biometric-based solutions, transforming public and private organizations across the globe. Our industry-enabled and client-specific solutions draw upon decades of expertise in biometrics to revolutionize the fields of public security and identity, travel and transport, and access control. Built on privacy and trust, our market-leading iris, fingerprint and facial recognition solutions top independent benchmarking for accuracy, fairness and scalability. These exacting standards enable our clients to build safer, fairer societies where people can live, interact, and move about freely. Our best-in-class solutions also make us the partner of choice for leading integrators, technology providers, OEMs, and specialized partners. Learn more here.

About Tahakom

The Saudi Technology and Security Comprehensive Control Company (Tahakom) was established in 2015 with inspiring ambition and clear vision for achieving public safety and smart mobility, Since then, Tahakom has become one of the leading national companies contributing to developing local content through AI-enabled solutions in a bid to preserve human life and create economic value for the kingdom. Based on Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of "smart cities", Tahakom offers strategic solutions to enhance the quality of life and ensure public safety. Guided by Tahakom's commitment to research, development, and innovation, the company has dedicated extensive AI expertise and "supercomputer" capabilities to the optimization, analysis, and processing of large volumes of multi-source data in real-time, and to generating multiple solutions in public safety and smart mobility. Tahakom provides to introduce the most innovative world-class practices through a wide range of tailored services, solutions, and processes, utilizing strong technical capabilities driven by a Saudi workforce.