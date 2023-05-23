UAE-Dubai: Idealz, the first-of-its-kind ‘shop and win’ e-commerce platform and Zoom, the leading home-grown convenience store chain in the UAE, have joined forces to launch the extraordinary 'Zoom Millionaire' campaign to give one lucky resident the chance to walk away with AED1,000,000.

Aimed at bringing a new level of excitement and opportunity to the people of the UAE, this groundbreaking partnership will leverage Zoom’s extensive network and Idealz's innovative platform to give one customer the golden opportunity to win AED 1 million in cash and six other fortunate winners the chance to win AED 10,000 every week.

Participating in the campaign is simple. Customers just need to spend a minimum of AED 20 at any ZOOM C-store, standalone store, or metro station outlet. Upon making a qualifying purchase before June 15, 2023, customers will receive a unique code on their receipt.

To enter the raffle draw for the grand prize and the weekly cash prizes, customers need to scan the QR code present at the ZOOM cashier's desk or visit www.idealz.com/zoom-millionaire and submit the unique code from their receipt along with their personal details.

The weekly draws for AED10,000 cash will take place every Monday till 12 June 2023 and the grand prize draw for AED1,000,000 cash will take place on 16 June 2023. The winners will be selected by a representative from Dubai Economy & Tourism and the draw will be broadcasted live on the Idealz mobile application and YouTube channel, adding an extra layer of excitement to the campaign.

The ZOOM Millionaire campaign is a testament to the unwavering commitment of both Idealz and ZOOM providing unrivaled opportunities and exceptional experiences that go beyond traditional shopping.

For more information visit: https://www.idealz.com/

About Idealz

Founded in 2016, Idealz is a first-of-its-kind e-commerce platform that has revolutionized the online shopping experience. The unique shop-and-win platform combines online shopping, winning and social impact together, giving customers an opportunity to win amazing prizes while also changing the lives of those less fortunate around the world. Through Idealz, customers stand a chance to win from a wide range of luxury prizes across various campaigns, within which products are limited in quantity, as are the draw tickets. With every product purchased, customers are awarded complimentary tickets to prize draws. The prizes up for grabs are of select categories including cars, watches, cash, electronics, and lifestyle. Once the limited quantity of products in a campaign has sold out, a live draw is conducted, and a winner is announced.

About ZOOM

ZOOM is the leading home-grown convenience store operator in the UAE. Over the past 27 years, ZOOM stores have evolved; providing customers with excellent amenities and services across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. ZOOM stores offer a wide range of products from local and international brands. With more than 253 outlets in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain, ZOOM outlets have presence across Service Stations, Metro Stations and Commercial / Residential neighborhoods.