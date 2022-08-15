Ideal Standard has been recognised by the coveted international Red Dot Awards for Product Design 2022 collecting four awards, for three ranges in Ideal Standard’s design-led Atelier Collections and the new Ceraplan iX mixer. Every year, the awards celebrate products that are aesthetically appealing, functional, smart and innovative – all with outstanding design.

The first of these products, Joy Neo, is Ideal Standard’s most recent addition to Atelier Collections - a classic yet contemporary range of taps. The products’ neoclassical aesthetic perfectly combines extravagance and modesty, while the simple geometric shapes and symmetrical design of these pieces deliver luxurious, understated elegance. Available in two different finishes, a variety of models and two handle styles, Joy Neo encourages creative expression.

Next to be recognised by the judges was the Linda-X collection – a timeless and elegant range of basins, vessels and a bathtub, celebrating the iconic Linda collection first launched in 1977. The fine, curved lines of the Linda-X range are achieved with Diamatec®, an innovative material that pushes the boundaries of ceramics to offer thin, yet extremely strong and durable pieces. The result is a collection that beautifully meets the needs of contemporary living.

The Atelier Collections striking Tipo-Z basin was the third product to be awarded. Carefully sculpted as a single, fluent piece of fine ceramic, this unique washbasin features a monolithic silhouette and smooth flowing surfaces, making it an elegant standout feature in any bathroom.

All three collections have been designed in partnership with renowned Italian design studio Palomba Serafini Associati.

Ideal Standard’s innovative hybrid basin mixers, Ceraplan iX, also won an award – taking the total to four for the brand’s most successful year yet at the Red Dot Awards. The tap’s advanced technology combines the flexibility and control of a single lever basin mixer with the hygiene and water-saving benefits of a touchless tap. Specifically designed to bring no-touch technology to residential homes and the hospitality sector, the Ceraplan iX collection achieves a beautiful balance of innovative technology and stylish design, answering the needs of modern life. The new range was exclusively showcased at this year’s Salone del Mobile in Milan and will launch later in 2022.

The award-winning pieces can be easily paired with products from other Ideal Standard ranges to provide a complete solution for any bathroom through the brand’s innovative Singular™ approach. Developed specifically to simplify the selection process, while also inspiring creativity, Singular streamlines bathroom design for architects, designers, retailers, tradespeople and end-users.

With thousands of entries from across the globe, the Red Dot Award is one of the world's largest design competitions. Since its inception in 1955, the sought-after distinction Red Dot has been the revered international seal of outstanding design quality.

Ahmed Hafez, CEO at Ideal Standard MENA, said: “We are delighted that Ideal Standard’s design excellence has once again been recognised by Red Dot. Our Atelier Collections, in particular, are aimed at fostering the process of creation by bringing together high-performance technology and innovative design to enable the realisation of timeless projects.

“It’s an honour that our products impressed such esteemed judges and to win four awards is an exceptional achievement.”

For more information about Ideal Standard’s Atelier Collections, visit: www.idealstandardgulf.com

