Dubai, UAE – IDCentriq, a global leader in advanced biometric authentication technologies, has announced its participation as an official sponsor at Seamless Middle East 2025, taking place from 20 to 22 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The company will debut its cutting-edge ePalm Palm-Vein Identification Technology, a transformative innovation in secure, contactless identity verification, engineered specifically for the needs of the government and financial services sectors.

“At IDCentriq, we envision a future where identity is frictionless, biometric, and secure,” said Eng. Muhanad Azzeh, Executive Chairman and CEO of IDCentriq.

“Our ePalm technology is not only fast and precise, but it also protects personal data at the highest levels - and we are proud to introduce it at one of the most prestigious technology events in the region.”

As part of its global growth strategy, IDCentriq will also announce the deployment of its biometric identity and payment platforms in various regions, including the GCC, the Middle East, and Africa. These nationwide rollouts represent a major milestone in the company’s mission to deliver scalable, secure solutions across diverse markets in the MENA and African regions.

Ali AlMeshal, CEO of PaymentsCo for the GCC, a subsidiary of IDCentriq, highlighted the significant payment opportunities presented by the company’s groundbreaking ePalm technology. “The integration of palm-vein biometric authentication into our payment solutions is a game-changer for the financial industry. It enhances security while streamlining the user experience, making transactions seamless and more trustworthy. As we move towards a cashless society, adopting technologies like ePalm will be crucial in fostering consumer confidence and driving growth in the digital payments landscape across the GCC,” he stated.

“Seamless Middle East 2025 is a powerful platform for connecting with policymakers, banking leaders, and digital innovators,” said Corey Bowlby, Chief Product & Technology Officer.

“We look forward to showcasing how ePalm can empower trusted digital services across borders, at national and institutional scale.”

Attendees can visit IDCentriq at Hall 5, Stand H5-B30 to experience live demonstrations of the ePalm system and explore its integration potential across government portals, banking systems, and secure access control environments.

About IDCentriq

IDCentriq is a global innovator in biometric authentication, specializing in next-generation solutions for identity verification, access control, and secure digital transactions. Through its flagship ePalm technology, the company is setting new standards in privacy, scalability, and accuracy for digital identity ecosystems.

