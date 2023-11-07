iCubesWire, a leading global Ad Tech Audience Platform with Content Production Studio and Influencer Marketing capabilities, has announced expansion into the KSA market with a new office in Riyadh. With 6 offices worldwide, a team of 350+ digital experts, and collaborations with 500+ renowned brands under its umbrella, the company is set to strengthen its global presence across diverse markets.

This strategic move strengthens the company’s commitment to creating a strong foothold within the MENA region’s thriving digital advertising sector, which is projected to surpass $9 billion by 2025. With its entry into the KSA market, iCubesWire is heavily investing in local talent. The expansion is set to bring in a group of digital experts, aligning with the company’s ethos. The new Riyadh office will serve as a new hub for spearheading dynamic digital strategies, shaping influential partnerships and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Commenting on the expansion, Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO, iCubesWire, shared, “With the launch of our Riyadh office, we are poised to make a significant impact on the KSA market. There is a wealth of untapped potential in the KSA, and our team is committed to providing our clients with bespoke, cutting-edge solutions. Our presence in KSA is a pivotal step towards leading the global AdTech landscape.”

Adding further, Sanjeeda Khan, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer – MENA Region, iCubesWire, said, “Launching in Riyadh marks a crucial chapter for iCubesWire, as we are expanding geographically and establishing our presence in the very fabric of the region's AdTech sector. Furthermore, we are allocating significant resources to ensure that our team in Riyadh has an edge in the local market, driving growth and setting new benchmarks.”

iCubesWire's global trajectory has been marked by a series of strategic office openings, from Dubai to Indonesia, and now Riyadh, each strengthening its global presence. The company's expansion is fuelled by a shared vision of innovation, a passion for digital excellence, and a commitment to delivering results that exceed expectations.