Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), the insurance arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, is delighted to announce the second version of its Capacity Building Program for the Users of the OIC Business Intelligence Center (OBIC). The event is scheduled for 26-28 September 2023 in the beautiful city of İstanbul, Türkiye, and the program revolves around the theme: "Role of Information Sharing & Business Intelligence in Supporting Trade & Investment Decisions."

The carefully curated program promises a deep dive into the significance of Digitalization and Business Intelligence in bolstering Trade and Investment. Among the notable technical topics to be covered by Speakers will be the relevance of Business Intelligence and Digital Transformation in shaping Business Decisions, understanding the pivotal role of Credit Information, and the imperative nature of information sharing. Furthermore, there will be a keen emphasis on effectively harnessing statistical data sources pertinent to Credit, Trade, and Investment.

Oussama Kaissi, CEO of ICIEC, expressed his enthusiasm about the initiative, stating, "The landscape of trade and investment is continuously evolving, and information sharing and digital intelligence stand as its bedrock. This program is a testament to ICIEC's dedication to fostering a future where decisions are grounded in knowledge and innovation."

The immersive three-day experience boasts an agenda filled with enlightening presentations, hands-on workshops, and invigorating discussions spearheaded by industry mavens. Attendees can look forward to real-world case studies and tangible examples that resonate with current market scenarios.

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC)

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States, promote intra-OIC trade, and facilitate investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is uniquely the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has delivered a comprehensive suite of solutions and services to the public and private in its 49 Member States and globally. The products' suite includes Documentary Credit Insurance Cover, Credit Insurance Cover, Bank Master Policy, Non-Honouring of Sovereign Financial Obligations, and Investment Insurance Products. ICIEC has maintained for 15 consecutive years an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than US$ 100bn in trade and investment directed to specific sectors - energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

About OIC Business Intelligence Center (OBIC)

ICIEC created the OBIC initiative to provide OIC Member States with a platform for sharing business information, compiling and coordinating data, and offering advisory services and capacity development programmes. It aims to accelerate trade with and investment into OIC states by providing businesses with a detailed picture of OIC business performance and creditworthiness. The OBIC's four strategic pillars support OIC States in developing and enhancing their credit reporting ecosystems, building a comprehensive OIC-wide business intelligence infrastructure, developing OIC States' capacity related to credit reporting, and catalyzing a sustainable business model for itself.

For more information, visit: http://iciec.isdb.org

Follow us on X | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Media Contact

Mrs. Rania Binhimd, Communication Department

Email: Rbinhimd@isdb.org