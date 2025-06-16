Egypt – The International Code Council (ICC), a global leader in building safety and construction standards, is set to participate in the 7th edition of Big 5 Construct Egypt, scheduled between June 17–19, 2025, at the Egypt International Exhibition Center.

With more than 350 exhibitors from over 20 countries, Big 5 Construct Egypt will spotlight the latest innovations shaping the future of construction in the region. The event is held under the patronage of H.E. Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, and supported by the Egyptian Armed Forces Engineering Authority.

Mohammed Amer, Managing Director – ICC MENA, will deliver a presentation titled “Highlighting the Impact of ICC on Innovative Building Practices in the MENA”. The session will spotlight ICC’s growing presence in the Middle East and North Africa, with a focus on the International Codes (I-Codes) and the broader ICC Family of Solutions that are shaping the built environment. Real-world case studies will illustrate how ICC collaborates with governments, developers, and industry professionals to implement international best practices across the region’s rapidly evolving construction landscape.

Speaking about ICC’s participation, Amer stated: “At ICC, our mission is to support governments and industry stakeholders in implementing internationally recognized codes and standards that enhance safety, resilience, and sustainability. In Egypt and across the GCC, our efforts have played a key role in advancing building regulatory modernization, integrating smart technologies, and strengthening the professional capacity needed to apply best practices effectively.”

ICC continues to support the construction sector in Egypt and the wider GCC through strategic partnerships, capacity-building efforts, and advocacy for modern regulatory frameworks. In Egypt specifically, ICC has been engaged in promoting alignment with international best practices to encourage safer and more efficient infrastructure development.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. The I-Codes, standards and solutions are trusted worldwide to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings.

More information about ICC MENA: www.iccsafe.org/mena

Middle East Media Enquiries should be directed to AllDetails:

Diane D’costa, Senior PR Account Manager

Email: diane.dcosta@alldetails.net

Chamodi Gunawardane, Junior PR Account Manager,

Email: chamodi.gunawardena@alldetails.net