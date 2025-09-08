Dubai, UAE: The International Code Council (ICC) is undertaking a robust program of industry engagement this September, with participation in three of Saudi Arabia’s leading events Intersec Saudi Arabia, the Building Envelope Design and Insulation Conference (BEDIC), and the MEP International Conference (MEPIC). Together, these platforms highlight ICC’s active role in advancing the Kingdom’s sustainable construction sector, strengthening building safety, and promoting best practices in efficiency and innovation.

BEDIC 2025 is the Kingdom’s premier platform focused on critical aspects of construction, including facades, acoustics, fire safety, insulation, and building envelopes. The conference convenes project owners, industry leaders, experts, and government stakeholders to explore innovations in sustainable materials, energy-efficient systems, and facade design. ICC’s MENA Managing Director, Mohamed Amer, will join the opening panel, ‘Regulating Smart and Sustainable Envelopes – Evolving Standards for Saudi Arabia’s Tech-Driven Future,’ on 10th September. He will discuss the alignment of Saudi building codes with international best practices, the streamlining of smart envelope regulations, and the establishment of performance benchmarks for energy efficiency, fire safety, and systems’ compliance.

Amer will also represent ICC at MEPIC 2025, marking the organization’s second consecutive year of participation. MEPIC provides a collaborative platform for regulators, developers, project owners, architects, consultants, and contractors to drive innovation in MEP systems and promote sustainable building practices. Amer will moderate the panel, ‘Design Meets MEP Engineering: Exploring the Rise of Modular and Prefabricated MEP Systems in Building Construction,’ which will examine how modular and prefabricated MEP systems can lower costs, shorten project timelines, and improve quality, while leveraging BIM, AI, and automation.

Meanwhile, Paul Sincaglia, Chief Fire Protection Engineer at ICC, and Beth Tubbs, Vice President of Codes Development, will participate in Intersec Saudi Arabia, the Saudi’s prominent platform for the fire, safety, and security industry. The event draws more than 27,000 professionals, including government leaders, agencies, and organizational heads. The discussions will explore both the human and regulatory dimensions of building safety in Saudi Arabia. One focus will be on the women breaking new ground in fire protection and fire and life safety in general, showcasing how leadership and innovation are reshaping a traditionally male-dominated field and inspiring future professionals. Complementing this perspective, there will be a discussion examining the latest updates to the Saudi Building Code (SBC), with specifics on the Saudi Fire Code (SFC), outlining their impact on industrial facilities and offering strategies for effective compliance. Together, these sessions will highlight the Kingdom’s progress in advancing both inclusion and regulatory operational excellence in the built environment.

Commenting on ICC’s participation in these events, Amer said, “Saudi Arabia is rapidly advancing its fire and life safety framework as part of building smarter and more resilient cities. At Intersec, ICC is committed to sharing global expertise in fire protection, building safety and risk management, while showcasing innovative solutions that complement resilience and support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions.

ICC works closely with regional partners to promote excellence in design and construction. Through strategic collaborations with the Saudi Building Code Center (SBCC) and the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (MOMAH), ICC supports the Kingdom’s efforts to develop and implement the building codes, tailored to local needs and priorities.

ICC welcomes visitors and industry professionals at the Intersec, BEDIC, and MEPIC conferences to exchange insights and collaborate with global experts in shaping the future of safe, resilient, and energy-efficient buildings.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. International Code Council codes, standards and solutions are used to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.

More information about ICC MENA: www.iccsafe.org/mena

Middle East Media Enquiries should be directed to AllDetails:

Diane D’costa, Senior PR Account Manager

Email: diane.dcosta@alldetails.net

Chamodi Gunawardane, Junior PR Account Manager,

Email: chamodi.gunawardena@alldetails.net