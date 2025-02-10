The International Contracting Conference, running on 15-16 February, will bring together over 100 global leaders, government officials, policymakers and experts to discuss advancements in sustainability, technology and workforce development in line with Vision 2030

Speakers from Red Sea Global, Rua Al Madinah, Osool Integrated Real Estate Company, Federation of Saudi Chambers, KEO International and Ayar International Contracting Company (AICC) will headline the ICC

Big 5 Talks will host more than 75 expert-led sessions, providing valuable insights into emerging trends and practical strategies for industry professionals

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia’s construction industry is rapidly evolving, fueled by technological advancements, strategies in large-scale projects, policy reforms and sustainability. Returning once again at Big 5 Construct Saudi, the International Contracting Conference (ICC), organized by the Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA) and dmg events and taking place on 15-16 February, will host government officials, industry leaders and policymakers to share insights into navigating the Kingdom’s construction landscape and exploring new opportunities.

With more than 5,200 construction projects currently underway, including Neom, The Red Sea Project, Qiddiya, Diriyah and others, valued at an estimated $819 billion (source: Mordor Intelligence), the Kingdom’s development initiatives showcase the immense scale and ambition of its transformation.

“As Saudi Arabia sprints towards Vision 2030, organizations and individuals must evolve to help facilitate these ambitions,” said Muhammed Kazi, Senior Vice President of Construction at dmg events. “The panel discussions and sessions at Big 5 Construct Saudi are therefore strategically curated to address the industry challenges and provide innovative ideas and solutions to meet the Kingdom’s goals for its dynamic contracting sector.”

Bringing together the government and the industry for high-level discussions

The International Contracting Conference 2025 at Big 5 Construct Saudi will unite the top contractors and international contracting experts in the Kingdom for two days of insightful dialogues and discussions focusing on topics such as the impact of Vision 2030, innovative construction methods, digital tools for project management and government-private sector collaboration. From 15-16 February 2025, at the ICC Theatre, Hall 6, Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, the highly anticipated conference will spotlight transformative developments and opportunities, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals.

Prominent industry leaders such as Khalid Al Othman, President of the National Committee for Sustainability and Green Economy, Federation of Saudi Chambers; Dr. Anas Bataw, Srategy and Innovation Director, KEO International Consultants; Prakash Senghani, CEO and Co-Founder, Navatech; James Irvine, Managing Director, Alvarez and Marshal; Alaa Arabi, Principal, TBH; Alexander Sarac, Partner at Addleshaw Goddard; Ayman Alwaleedi, Executive Director – Project Management at Rua Al Madinah; Mark Sperring, Regional PMC Director; and Wael Allan, Chief Executive Officer at Ayar International Contracting Company (AICC) among others, will headline the conference.

“I look forward to engaging in high-level conversations at this year’s Big 5 Construct Saudi, where we’ll come together to discuss the opportunities in the Kingdom’s construction landscape and work towards Vision 2030 in unison to driving the sector’s transformation,” said David Watkins, Chief Project Development Officer at Osool Integrated Real Estate Company, who will share his expertise on the opportunities in the Kingdom’s construction sector.

Elevating knowledge and practical insights at Big 5 Talks

Complementing ICC, Big 5 Construct Saudi will also host Big 5 Talks, featuring more than 75 expert-led sessions designed to empower professionals with actionable strategies and progressive insights over two weeks. Featuring over 150 speakers, subject-matter experts and leaders, these sessions will cover various topics impacting the Kingdom’s built environment, enabling attendees to have fresh ideas, practical solutions and professional growth.

The first week (15-18 February) will lay strong foundations for the construction industry, covering key topics from design to execution. Discussions will explore advancements in HVAC R, modular construction, project management, health and safety and regulatory compliance. Attendees will also gain insights into innovative concrete and geotechnical solutions, as well as emerging technologies that enhance productivity and project outcomes.

In the second week (24–27 February), the focus will shift to transforming projects from fit-out to services, with an emphasis on sustainable solutions and operational excellence. The Architect Leaders Forum will bring together industry visionaries to discuss trends shaping architectural design, while sessions on facilities management and green buildings will highlight the best practices for maintaining sustainable structures. The event will also address healthcare design and medical infrastructure, alongside discussions on how technology is revolutionizing fit-out processes.

Among the renowned local and international speakers joining the talks are Mohamed Amer, Regional Director of Operations, International Code Council MENA; Nabil Shahin, Managing Director of AHRI MENA, Alaa A. Khater, Principal and Managing Director of Afaq Innovation and Development (Saudi Arabia); Hamzah Al-Hashemi, CEO and Technical Director at GeoStruXer; Khaled Nahlawi, PhD, PE, Distinguished Engineer, American Concrete Institute (ACI) and Mohammed Younes, Geotechnical Manager, Qiddiya Investment Company, among others.

Big 5 Construct Saudi, supported by the Saudi Contractors Authority, will take place from 15-18 (First Week) and 24-27 February (Second Week) at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center at ROSHN Front. With the International Contracting Conference (ICC) running from 15-16 February and Big 5 Talks spanning both weeks, the event will serve as a key platform for industry leaders to explore innovations, drive partnerships and support the Kingdom’s ambitious plans for its expansive construction sector.

For more information and registration details, visit Big 5 Construct Saudi 2025.

