• As the UAE advances its digital compliance agenda, IBPC Dubai convenes industry leaders to decode the trends shaping the future of e-invoicing and regulatory transformation.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC Dubai) has launched a high-impact Taxation and Compliance Series aimed at elevating corporate readiness in an era of rapid regulatory evolution. The opening session, “Tax Compliance & E-Invoicing,” hosted in partnership with MCA and AJMS Group, spotlighted one of the UAE’s most urgent priorities: digital tax reporting and the nation’s imminent shift to e-invoicing.

In his welcome address, Mr R Lakshmanan, Co-convenor of the Audit, Accounting and Advisory Focus Group at IBPC Dubai and Senior Partner at MCA, urged business leaders to recognise the broader trend reshaping the market. “In today’s environment, tax and e-invoicing are not just boxes to tick; they are part of competitive strategy and institutional integrity,” he said setting the tone for a discussion that went beyond compliance into strategic foresight.

Delivering the keynote, Mr Ram Subramaniam, Partner, Transformation & Shared Services, MCA, presented “Transform Compliance to Competitive Edge”, outlining how e-invoicing will soon become mandatory across B2B and B2G segments in the UAE. He highlighted that every business would need to register with an approved Application Service Provider (ASP) and submit real-time invoices to the Federal Tax Authority (FTA).

Describing the shift as a “game-changing digital reform,” Mr Subramaniam referenced compelling results from early adopters such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia, countries that have recorded 60–80% reductions in invoice-processing costs, 70–90% fewer disputes, and near-zero tax penalties. These outcomes, he explained, illustrate how digitalisation strengthens competitiveness through automation, verified invoice flows, data dashboards, and streamlined compliance, while also helping governments close VAT gaps and recover tax revenue.

Offering a technical deep dive, Mr Sangmesh Hiremath, CEO of Marmin, delivered “Building the Backbone of E-Invoicing: A Technical Perspective.” He cautioned that success hinges on readiness as systems, regulations, and business processes grow more complex. “Where intricate ERP landscapes, diverse business processes and shifting regulatory demands converge, readiness is key,” he said, emphasising interoperability, cross-functional alignment, continuous monitoring, and secure systems as foundations of digital compliance maturity.

A dynamic panel discussion moderated by Mr Girish Chand, Senior Partner at MCA, brought together Mr Vivek Mundhra (Co-founder, Marmin & Managing Partner, AJMS), Mr Hiremath, and Mr Subramaniam under the theme “E-Invoicing and The Way Forward.” The panel reframed e-invoicing not as an administrative obligation but as a strategic enabler. “It’s about real-time financial intelligence, trust, and unlocking capital through verified invoices,” said Mr Mundhra, capturing the broader trend toward data-driven financial ecosystems.

With digital compliance accelerating, IBPC Dubai’s new series arrives at a pivotal time for UAE businesses, positioning the council as a leading platform for insight, peer learning, and transformation in the taxation landscape.

Building on the session’s momentum, IBPC Dubai also hosted “Preserving Wealth in a Borderless World: Asset Protection, Tax Strategy and Inter-Generational Legacy Planning.”

The half-day event, held in collaboration with the Taxation Society, featured a keynote by Dr Sahitya Chaturvedi, PhD, FCA, Secretary General, IBPC Dubai, and Head of Internal Audit, Ajmal Perfumes. Panels and case studies addressed evolving wealth-structuring trends and global tax strategy, with expert contributions from CA Nimish Makvana, President, Taxation Society UAE; Advocate CA Harsh Patel, Founder & Global CEO, Water & Shark; CA Nirav Shah, Founder, Fame Advisory DIFC; and Julie Sophie Katia Rouas, Managing Director, Kendris DIFC.

The expanded agenda reflects IBPC Dubai’s broader vision to connect regulatory compliance, digital transformation, and strategic wealth planning into a forward-looking ecosystem of knowledge and impact.

As Mr Subramaniam summed up, “E-invoicing is not the end of the compliance journey but the beginning of financial-data visibility, institutional trust, and competitive differentiation.”

For details of other events visit ibpcdubai.com or email office@ibpcdubai.com.