Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In a historic convergence of financial leadership and cross-border collaboration, the Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC Dubai) hosted Mr. Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Managing Director and CEO of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), for the inaugural UAE-India Capital Connect Series, signalling a renewed era of economic engagement between the UAE and India.

The event drew prominent investors, institutional stakeholders, students, and professionals across sectors for a series of high-level sessions aimed at deepening capital market linkages and unlocking new growth channels between the two economies.

“This was a monumental day of achievement for IBPC Dubai,” stated Mr. Siddharth Balachandran, Chairman, IBPC Dubai. “With active participation from over 10 community associations, we saw unity in diversity at its finest. As India charts its path toward becoming a USD 30 trillion economy by 2045, forums like these become critical enablers for collaborative progress.”

Mr. Ramamurthy’s keynote address served as both a retrospective and a forward-looking blueprint for India’s capital market evolution from the formation of BSE in 1875 to its transformation into a cutting-edge digital marketplace.

“The paradigm has shifted,” said Mr. Ramamurthy. “Post-1992 reforms, Indian markets moved from merely facilitating trades to catalysing capital formation, job creation, and trust-building. Today, with over 200 million mutual fund investors and 11,000 foreign portfolio investors, India has become a consumption-driven, resilient economy, poised for global leadership.”

He emphasized the robustness of India’s financial infrastructure, noting BSE’s capacity to handle 1.4 million order messages per second, soon expanding to 2 million, and the platform’s technological edge in latency-free trading and high-frequency environments.

“The Indian economy is like a ship capable of navigating turbulent geopolitical waters. Our market diversity and depth offer strong ballast. This is the time for Indian expatriates to not just remit but reinvest back in India through structured channels like the BSE.”

His Excellency Satish Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai, lauded the initiative as a strategic step in bolstering India-UAE economic cooperation, reinforcing the trusted, long-standing partnership between the two nations.

Multiple sessions throughout the day offered tailored insights—from institutional investors to students and retail investors. Each session underscored the growing necessity of financial literacy, transparent capital access, and a shared vision for bilateral economic advancement.

“Events like these reflect the timeliness and seriousness with which we approach our dual mandate,” added Mr. Balachandran. “We must support India-UAE trade ambitions while staying deeply rooted to our homeland’s growth story.”

With India recently overtaking major global economies to become the world’s fifth largest, and UAE emerging as a capital gateway, the UAE-India Capital Connect Series is a testament to IBPC Dubai’s commitment to strengthening people-to-market pipelines that drive real economic impact.

The BSE CEO also highlighted significant opportunities in India’s underrepresented SME sector, with only 1,000 of 60 million small and medium enterprises listed, and encouraged UAE investors to explore curated financial instruments, including newly launched indices tailored to mutual funds and insurance sectors.

The evening’s proceedings were kickstarted with speeches by Dr. Sahitya Chaturvedi, Secretary General of the IBPC, Mr. Skandan Mahalingam, Governor, IBPC Dubai and the evening closed with a Q&A session and a vote of thanks by Mr. Sunil Sinha, Vice Chairman, IBPC Dubai.

