Riyadh, KSA – IBM, a leading provider of global hybrid cloud, AI, and consulting expertise, announced today the launch of Himmah (meaning ‘determination’), the local edition of the IBM Consulting Associates program designed to train and upskill local Saudi talent. The announcement was made at Think Leadership Exchange Riyadh, an extension of IBM’s flagship Think event.

Himmah aims to empower aspiring leaders with both experience and theoretical training. In line with Saudi Vision 2030, it welcomes a diverse group of associates, equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and expertise necessary to accelerate their careers in the Consulting industry. By combining traditional consulting expertise with skills in the latest technologies, we are training a new breed of professionals who are poised to make a lasting impact.

Tens of Saudi nationals will be involved in the IBM Consulting Associates program in the Kingdom. As they embark on a 12-month training program, they will get hands-on experience across different fields of expertise within IBM Consulting. As the innovators of tomorrow, IBM associates will undergo deep training in the latest technologies, such as hybrid cloud and AI, ensuring they stay ahead of the curve. The Associates have been hired into specific career paths, which will drive the focus of their initial 5-week extensive training period. These career paths cover Consultants, Technical Specialists, Designers, Data Scientists and Developers. In addition to technical education, they will receive guidance on developing their soft skills and access to IBM Consulting Advantage, the AI-powered delivery platform that brings together a portfolio of Assistants, assets, and methods that use technology from IBM and strategic partners to empower IBM consultants. Upon completion of the training, the Associates will be placed directly into projects related to their skillset, where they will continue to further develop their skills while receiving coaching and feedback from more senior team members.

Khaled Al-Ofaysan, Managing Partner and Country Manager at IBM Consulting Saudi Arabia said: “We are thrilled to welcome Saudi candidates to the Himmah program, which embodies our commitment to fostering local talent and supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.” He added: “We will continue to work side-by-side with the proper entities to identify opportunities where we can invest in talent development to help define the skills needed to support the country’s development agenda.”

IBM's longstanding commitment to education has long been the core of its corporate social responsibility initiatives through its free global training program, IBM SkillsBuild. The company has created upskilling and reskilling programs for community members in every stage of their learning journeys.