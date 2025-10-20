Dubai, United Arab Emirates— IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced an expanded collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help organizations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) modernize core systems, adopt hybrid cloud strategies, and scale responsible AI in line with national digital priorities.

The collaboration is intended to give customers access to IBM software products delivered as SaaS on AWS cloud regions in UAE and KSA – simplifying procurement and deployment. By combining select IBM data, AI and automation offerings with the secure and scalable cloud infrastructure of AWS, clients can accelerate innovation while meeting local compliance and data-hosting requirements.

Through innovative solutions, IBM will help clients move from experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment with greater confidence on AWS infrastructure.

“Our clients want to build and scale AI and cloud solutions with speed and confidence, and this collaboration makes that possible,” said Ana Paula Assis, Senior Vice President and Chair, EMEA and Growth Markets, IBM. “By offering IBM’s enterprise-grade software and watsonx portfolio on AWS, we’re giving organizations the flexibility to innovate while upholding trust and transparency across UAE and Saudi Arabia.”

“Our collaboration with IBM will play a key role in enabling the UAE’s strategic transformation goals and securing a strong digital future in the region," said Tanuja Randery, Managing Director and Vice President EMEA at AWS. "It will combine IBM’s software with the security, agility, and resilience of the AWS Cloud, helping public and private sector organisations to scale their innovations and unlocking the potential for reinvention of key industries across the region.”

This milestone builds on the global relationship between IBM and AWS, which is focused on delivering cloud and AI solutions to clients worldwide. By localizing IBM software on AWS for regional availability, both companies are enabling organizations to modernize responsibly and advance secure digital growth.

ABOUT IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.



Visit www.ibm.com for more information.