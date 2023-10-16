Dubai, UAE – Ibis World Trade Centre is delighted to announce its reopening following an extensive renovation. The hotel now presents a fresh lifestyle concept with upgraded facilities and an array of exciting experiences, catering not only to millennials but also the discerning Gen Z and business travellers. Ibis Dubai World Trade Centre is set to redefine the art of hospitality.

Revealing its rejuvenated appearance in collaboration with the renowned Dubai-based firm, Design Infinity, guests can embark on their journey from the ground floor's open co-working spaces to the meeting rooms and guest rooms. Each floor showcases images of iconic tourist spots in Dubai, forging a deeper connection to the city. The reception area, washrooms and bar exude elegance and charm with preserved newspapers adorning the decor.

The hotel offers 210 rooms for double and single occupancy, alongside a diverse range of facilities, including an array of restaurants, bars and cafés that promise exquisite dining experiences. For business travellers and exhibition visitors, the hotel offers four meeting rooms equipped with all necessary amenities.

"Exciting times are ahead at Ibis World Trade Centre, as we bring fun and stimulating experiences infusing a sense of vibrancy into the heart of the Dubai community. The renovation and reopening with a contemporary design concept, iconic Dubai-themed influences, and eco-friendly touches, adds a deeper sense of purpose to every stay and attracts forward-thinking creatives from the local community, creating a lively cultural mix with visiting hotel guests.” said Paul Stevens, Chief Operating Officer Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Accor.

"We are delighted to unveil a brand-new lifestyle-inspired atmosphere at Ibis World Trade Center that captures the dynamic spirit of the city. Our revamped spaces offer a unique take on modern comfort and hospitality and offers an array of enticing food and beverage options right in the heart of Dubai. We look forward to welcome back our cherished guests and extend a warm welcome to new faces. ” Said Anoop Dhondoo, Cluster General Manager, Novotel & ibis World Trade Centre and ibis One Central – Dubai, U.A.E.

Sustainability is at the core of Ibis's values, with the property implementing various measures to reduce its environmental impact. This includes a zero-waste initiative and the use of locally made and sourced products. Thoughtfully placed water filtration stations and lush greenery throughout the property cultivate a sustainable and eco-friendly ambiance.

Impressively, from September 2022 to May 2023, the Novotel and Ibis cluster at Dubai World Trade Centre saved 280,000 plastic water bottles compared to the previous year, with the Ibis property accounting for 35,400 bottles saved. These remarkable figures underscore Ibis's unwavering commitment to conserving valuable resources.

Looking ahead to 2024, Ibis Dubai World Trade Centre has set ambitious sustainability goals and aims to achieve certification from Green Key Global. As part of the Accor family, Ibis aligns its sustainability efforts with the broader goals of the parent company, actively contributing to a better world for all.

Experience a fresh, contemporary and sustainable approach to hospitality at the newly transformed Ibis Dubai World Trade Centre. Guests can book their stay or explore the exceptional facilities at Ibis and immerse themselves in the opulence and grace of Ibis World Trade Centre.

ibis is the world leading lifestyle economy brand, beloved for its contemporary design, comfortable interiors, social connectivity and passion for music. Ibis World Trade Centre joins a regional network of more than 1,260 ibis properties worldwide.

For more information or reservations, please email h7080-fb2@accor.com

For more information, please contact Brazen MENA:

E: NovotelAndIbis@brazenmena.com

About ibis

