SCHÜTZ, one of the world's leading manufacturers of industrial packaging, has signed a licence agreement with the National Plastic Factory Company (NPF). NPF will produce ECOBULK Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) with a filling volume of 1,000 litres for the Saudi Arabian market and the entire Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. A state-of-the-art factory will be built in the east of the country near the strategic port city of Dammam.

Established in Riyadh in 1976, NPF is one of the leading manufacturers of plastic packaging in Saudi Arabia, including drums and jerrycans. From its two modern production plants in the capital, the ISO 9001-certified company supplies a wide range of industries at home and abroad. One of the major export ports on the Arabian Gulf, Dammam is a central hub for the Saudi Arabian oil industry. The construction of a new, state-of-the-art production facility nearby ensures the future regional supply of SCHÜTZ ECOBULK IBCs. These containers provide a complete solution for filling companies in the chemical, oil and lubricants industries, as well as other sectors such as the food industry. Future customers will benefit from the shortest delivery times and the highest product quality.

The IBCs are produced on original SCHÜTZ machines and equipment. SCHÜTZ will supply NPF with the steel and plastic components required for further processing, such as tubes for the IBC cage, screw caps and outlet valves.

Start of production in 2026

With this partnership, SCHÜTZ is expanding its global IBC production network into the Middle East and the Arabian Peninsula, tapping into a very dynamic market. National Plastic Factory Company is the ideal partner to produce our high-quality ECOBULK IBCs in Saudi Arabia," says Roland Strassburger, CEO of Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaA. Together we are establishing a strong local presence to provide the best possible service to our customers in the region. Shaker Tawfiq Al-Taher, Chairman of NPF, who travelled to Selters, Germany, for the signing of the contract, adds: 'The cooperation with SCHÜTZ enables us to add one of the world's leading sustainable transport packaging systems to the product portfolio we offer our customers. With the latest technology and comprehensive support from SCHÜTZ, we are setting new standards for industrial packaging in the GCC region.

The first IBCs are scheduled for delivery from Saudi Arabia to the domestic market and neighbouring countries in the Gulf region in 2026. Interested customers are welcome to contact NPF to learn more about the advantages and specifications of the ECOBULK IBC.