Geneva - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that interest in its Turbulence Aware Platform continues to expand, with six airlines having joined the program in 2024. Most recently, this includes Asiana Airlines, British Airways, Scoot and Singapore Airlines.

Managing turbulence will remain at the forefront of aviation safety and efficiency, given the expected rise in demand for air travel, coupled with shifting weather patterns. Turbulence Aware pools anonymized turbulence data from flights operated by participating airlines. This real-time, accurate turbulence reporting enables pilots and dispatchers to choose optimal flight paths, avoiding turbulence and flying at optimum levels to maximize fuel efficiency and thereby reduce CO2 carbon emissions.

“Making use of accurate and up to date data in Turbulence Aware helps flight crews’ efforts to avoid or at least mitigate the effects of turbulence. The quality of this data improves with each new airline contributing to the platform. So the strong take up of Turbulence Aware by airlines is important. As ever, they key to improving aviation safety is working together and we look forward to welcoming more airline participants in the coming year,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Along with growing airline participation, the data transmission scope of Turbulence Aware is expanding through agreements concluded with The Weather Company, Lufthansa Systems, PACE TXT, APiJET, BCI and Storkjet over the past 12 months. Through their existing data solutions for cockpit instruments, flight planning, and flight tracking systems, these companies now offer access to Turbulence Aware data. This enables pilots, dispatchers and flight planners to receive turbulence data directly in their main workflows, without relying on multiple screens or tools.

IATA launched Turbulence Aware in 2018 to help airlines mitigate the impact of turbulence which remains a leading cause of passenger and crew injuries. At present, the IATA Turbulence Aware Platform has over 25 airlines contributing and consuming data through more than 2,600 aircraft. In 2023, a total of 38 million reports were generated. Data from IATA Turbulence Aware is also made available to meteorological offices for turbulence modeling validation and development as well as academic institutes for research purposes.

For more information, please contact:

Corporate Communications

Email: corpcomms@iata.org

About: