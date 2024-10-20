The Jeddah route will further enhance IAG Cargo capacity to transport goods between the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia

Total trade exports and imports between the UK and Saudi totalled £17.6 billion in Q1 2024*

London: IAG Cargo, the cargo division of International Airlines Group (IAG), has announced the return of its London Heathrow (LHR) and Jeddah King Abdulaziz International (JED) service from 2nd November 2024.

The six times weekly service will be operated by a Boeing 787 widebody aircraft and will complement IAG Cargo’s existing connectivity to Saudi Arabia via the ten times weekly London Heathrow (LHR) to Riyadh King Khalid International Airport route.

Camilo Garcia Cervera, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at IAG Cargo, said:

“In the first quarter of 2024, trade in goods and services between the UK and Saudi Arabia totalled £17.6 billion*. The resumption of the Jeddah service – which has been paused since the Covid-19 pandemic – and the additional capacity to Saudi Arabia is therefore timely and will ensure additional choice and flexibility for our customers.

“Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport is a vital air cargo hub for trade between the East and West and with plans to double its cargo handling capacity, we are very happy to announce the return of Jeddah to our expansive network which spans six continents.”

Shipments can be booked online at http://www.iagcargo.com.

Out of London, IAG Cargo offers capacity to six continents with over 600 weekly wide-body services. Additionally, Dublin serves as a gateway to North America, boasting over 80 weekly wide-body rotations. The business now offers over 240 weekly wide-body services connecting Madrid and Barcelona with destinations across North America, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Notes: * Statistics from the Department for Business and Trade revealed that in the four quarters to the end of Q1 2024, total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) between the UK and Saudi Arabia was £17.6 billion.

About IAG Cargo

IAG Cargo is the single business created following the merger of British Airways World Cargo and Iberia Cargo in April 2011. Following the integration of additional airlines into the business, including Aer Lingus, Vueling and LEVEL, IAG Cargo now covers a global network covering six continents.

In 2023 IAG Cargo had a commercial revenue of €1,156 million. It has a combined workforce of more than 2,250 people. Its parent company, International Airlines Group, is one of the world's largest airline groups with 582 aircraft at 31st December 2023.

For further information on IAG Cargo, please visit the IAG Cargo YouTube channel: http://www.youtube.com/user/IAGCargo or alternatively, visit the IAG Cargo website: https://www.iagcargo.com

