Dubai, UAE: iAccel Gulf Business Incubator (iAccel GBI), a leading go-to-market accelerator, launched under the patronage of Dubai SME, announces the inclusion of five innovative tech startups to its portfolio as a part of their expansion strategy into the Middle East region. The startups operate across diverse tech verticals, including MarTech, Hyper Automation, Enterprise AI, Beauty AI, and Sustainability, and harness the power of emerging technologies to offer cutting-edge solutions that address evolving market needs. The new startups joining iACCEL GBI include AiVANTA, byteEDGE, AIRA, Revent, and ORBO.

AiVANTA, is an enterprise-focused AI-powered MarTech platform, enhances engagement with hyper-personalized videos that drive conversions and customer lifetime value. Multi-lingual and operating in 30+ languages, it seamlessly integrates with enterprises across BFSI, Healthcare, Real Estate, Hospitality, Telecom, and E-commerce, enabling a cost-effective shift from text to video.

byteEDGE is a AI powered B2B Knowledge Transfer Solution for building organisational capabilities. Enterprises are using byteEDGE to create short format video reels from their company’s documents to empower their workforce, drive growth, improve time to market. The key offerings of byteEDGE include AI Document to Video platform integrated with CMS and a global CDN, A New-Age Native Mobile Experience Platform and a knowledge management system for video analytics.

AIRA offers AI and ML-powered digital agents designed to automate business operations through hyper-automation. AIRA’s unique proposition lies in the confluence of all 3 vital technologies required for a meaningful digital transformation, as the core of its platform – AI, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) & Business Process Management (BPM). AIRA also enables data-driven decision making through predictive and real-time analytics. The key benefits offered by AIRA’s include end-to-end automation of tasks with AI, operational excellence, and enhanced customer experience, enabling cost savings up to 40-50% for enterprises.

Revent, an omnichannel brand focused on pre-owned electronics in the Middle East, offers B2C marketplace and B2B2C channels powered by its Truecheck diagnostics technology. The company also offers SME-focused flexible subscriptions on devices with options like pay-as-you-go, upgrade-as-you-go, and rent-to-own.

ORBO helps beauty brands, personal care retailers, and salons achieve customer loyalty, stickiness, and double-digit conversions through AI solutions for visual try-on and personalization. Retailers can integrate ORBO's solutions via Mobile and Web SDK, BeautyGPT, API, and Magic Mirror.

Commenting on these new additions to its portfolio of innovative startups, Deepak Ahuja, Co-founder and CEO, iACCEL GBI said, “iACCEL GBI is committed to supporting startups that leverage innovative technologies to transform industries and improve lives. Our unique value proposition, extensive ecosystem support, market access channels, funding opportunities, and deep local insights will empower these companies to establish a strong foothold, scale rapidly, and reach their full potential in the Middle East market. We have onboarded 30 plus startups since March 2023, and continue to be the preferred “Go-To-Market Accelerator” for the MENA region with Dubai as a launchpad.”

Anishkaa Gehani, Co-founder, iACCEL GBI, remarked, “iACCEL GBI is dedicated to supporting a vibrant startup ecosystem by investing in companies that not only demonstrate groundbreaking innovation but also address critical market needs. The addition of AiVANTA, byteEDGE, AIRA, Revent, and ORBO to our portfolio reflects our commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who are shaping the future through technology. These startups exemplify the transformative potential of AI and other emerging technologies in enhancing various aspects of business.”

As the leading go-to-market accelerator and a key stakeholder in the startup ecosystem of the Middle East region, iACCEL GBI continues to support innovative, impact-driven startups looking to set up their foothold in the Middle East region with the UAE as an entry point and help them scale in this vibrant and diverse market.

About iAccel GBI: iAccel Gulf Business Incubator is a leading go-to market accelerator that provides end-to-end support for startups expanding to the UAE and Middle East. Launched under the patronage of Dubai SME and the Hamdan Innovation Incubator (Hi2), iACCEL GBI has developed a robust value proposition that focuses on startups by leveraging the experience and expertise of its dynamic network. It supports entrepreneurs with a wide range of services, including setup support, market access into the government and private sectors, networking opportunities, access to funding, business advice, and more.