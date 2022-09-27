MUSCAT: Hyundai’s strikingly futuristic STARIA multipurpose vehicle (MPV), with its spacious and uniquely designed interior, is unlocking new possibilities and comfort levels for families and businesses in the Sultanate of Oman.

On the outside, the STARIA evokes the streamlined profile of a spaceship. On the inside, revolutionary space optimization features allow second-row passengers to swivel their seats and sit face-to-face with family members, friends or colleagues in the third row, creating lounge-like settings unmatched in the MPV industry. And in the goods carrier version, flexible storage and unloading solutions make the STARIA the ideal business partner for tradespersons providing delivery and other services.

Characteristic of the STARIA is its distinctively futuristic exterior, making it look quite unlike anything else on the road. The front is embellished with horizontal daytime running lights (DRLs) and a positioning lamp, which together run across the width of the vehicle. Further accentuating its stylish silhouette is a pair of low-set headlamps.

Given the brand’s potential to appeal to different customer segments, the STARIA has been launched in Oman with four variants: STARIA 3-seater goods carrier, STARIA – 7 seater Luxury, STARIA 9-seater Premium, and STARIA 11-seater in Comfort and Premier trims.

Leading the line-up is the STARIA 7-Seater Luxury featuring tinted brass chrome treatment, applied to the Hyundai emblem, grille, headlamp bezels, front and rear bumpers, wheels, side mirrors and door handles to emphasize the vehicle’s premium and modern look. Panoramic side windows enhance visibility, allowing passengers to feel as if the outdoor settings are an extension of the vehicle interior. At the rear, a wide window framed by elongated vertical tail lamps adds to its distinctive look.

Powering the STARIA Premium is a G6DIII 3.5-L MPI powertrain mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering an estimated power output of 272 PS and 33.8 kgf-m of torque.

But it’s the MPV’s cruise-ship inspired interior innovative design architecture that places the STARIA in a league of its own. Additional features in the STARIA Premium promise to elevate the passenger’s mobility experience. The 9-seat Premium model’s individual seats in the second row can swivel 180 degrees to face passengers in the third row, instantly converting the MPV into a mobile office for corporate executives. Families too can engage in face-to-face conversation amid luxurious settings.

Adding to the lush interior atmosphere across the Premium variants is a 64-color ambient mood lamp, further enhanced by the Bose sound system. Generous legroom makes way for ample cargo space when all the seats are pushed together, thanks to the versatile long sliding seat function. This feature also makes the MPV the perfect choice for activities that require a lot of space, such as camping gear, golfing equipment, and so on.

The STARIA Premium is also big on convenience, as reflected in the Smart Key & Button Start, Dual Power Sliding Door on 9 and 11-seater, and Dual Tilting & Sliding Power Sunroof (on the 11 seater Premier variant).

The brand has also secured the highest level of vehicle safety. It comes with options to add as many as six airbags, while all seats have three-point seat belts and headrests. Safety is further bolstered by smart features on the 9 and 11-seater Comfort and Premier variants such as Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), ABS, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, surround view monitor & smart cruise control.

The STARIA line-up is exclusively distributed in the Sultanate of Oman by OTE Group. A full range of variants and colour options is on display at Hyundai showrooms located around the Sultanate of Oman.