Abu Dhabi: Hyundai UAE, in collaboration with Al Ghazal Transport, celebrated a major milestone in sustainable transportation with the handover of 77 Sonata Hybrid taxis. The ceremony, held on Friday, 15th November, at Al Ghazal Transport’s headquarters in Musaffah, emphasised the shared commitment to advancing eco-friendly mobility solutions in Abu Dhabi.

The handover ceremony highlighted the importance of introducing environmentally friendly hybrid taxis in Abu Dhabi. This collaboration between Hyundai UAE and Al Ghazal Transport marks a significant step in driving green initiatives, positioning both brands as leaders in the adoption of innovative, eco-friendly transportation solutions. With this initiative, Hyundai UAE and Al Ghazal Transport are enhancing their brand reputation as cornerstones to the development of sustainable and efficient transport systems in the region.

Suliman Al Zaben, Director of Hyundai UAE, commented on this partnership, “The handover of 77 Sonata Hybrid taxis to Al Ghazal Transport signifies a major leap in our shared commitment to sustainability. Hyundai UAE is proud to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s transportation infrastructure with innovative hybrid solutions that reduce emissions and enhance efficiency. This partnership reflects our dedication to advancing eco-conscious practices while delivering cutting-edge technology, making a meaningful impact on the UAE’s broader sustainability goals.”

The addition of these hybrid vehicles to Al Ghazal Transport’s fleet is part of a larger effort to align with the UAE’s environmental objectives. By investing in innovative transport solutions, the partnership aims to enhance the operational efficiency of Al Ghazal’s services while minimising the environmental impact.

El Amir Sweilm, General Manager of Al Ghazal Transport, shared his thoughts on the collaboration: “In a significant step towards a greener future, Al Ghazal Transport and Hyundai UAE have joined forces to increase the fleet of hybrid cars, as a part of our initiative for improved sustainable communities. The introduction of these 77 Sonata Hybrids highlights our commitment to reducing emissions and adopting innovative transport solutions that benefit both the environment and our customers.”

The partnership between Hyundai UAE and Al Ghazal Transport represents a forward-thinking approach to urban mobility, where advanced hybrid technology meets the practical needs of the region’s transport infrastructure. The Sonata Hybrid fleet stands out for its ability to reduce fuel consumption and emissions, making it an ideal choice for high-demand urban environments such as Abu Dhabi.

The introduction of the Sonata Hybrid taxis comes at a time when sustainability is a key priority for Abu Dhabi’s transportation sector. These vehicles, equipped with state-of-the-art hybrid technology, represent a leap forward in reducing carbon emissions while maintaining exceptional performance standards. Designed for maximum efficiency, the Sonata Hybrid features a Solar Roof System that can generate additional electric power, advanced aerodynamics to reduce drag, and a refined hybrid-electric transition system for seamless operation. With innovations like regenerative braking and Smartstream powertrains, the Sonata Hybrid ensures a balance between eco-conscious engineering and reliable performance. This initiative reflects Hyundai’s vision to integrate sustainable mobility solutions into urban transportation.

As Abu Dhabi continues to cement its position as a global leader in sustainability, initiatives like this serve as tangible examples of progress. This collaboration not only elevates the city’s taxi services but also contributes to a broader commitment to environmental stewardship across the UAE. The addition of Sonata Hybrid taxis to Al Ghazal Transport’s fleet underscores a shift toward greener, more efficient operations that align with the UAE’s long-term vision for sustainability.

Hyundai UAE is reinforcing its role as a pioneer in the automotive industry, dedicated to driving impactful change in the region by delivering state-of-the-art hybrid technology and fostering strategic collaborations.