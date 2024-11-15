Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Hyundai Motor Company Middle East & Africa, in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture office and NetZero, proudly announces a significant initiative to plant 20,000 trees across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This project aligns with Vision 2030’s goals, emphasizing sustainability and environmental stewardship within the Kingdom.

The announcement was made during a signing ceremony held at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture Office in Riyadh, with attendance from Hyundai Motor Company, the Ministry's Sedra Program, and Netzero.

The tree-planting campaign is designed to have a substantial impact on CO2 absorption, ecosystem restoration, and overall sustainability efforts in the Kingdom. By enhancing green spaces, this initiative contributes to a healthier environment, supports biodiversity, and bolsters climate resilience.

On this occasion, Mr. Tarek Mosaad, Business Strategies & Planning Group Director for Hyundai Middle East & Africa, stated: “Hyundai’s commitment to environmental responsibility goes beyond vehicle manufacturing and marketing. The company strives to enhance customer trust through impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, demonstrating that sustainable practices are at the core of its operations. This tree-planting project reflects Hyundai’s dedication to fostering a greener future for Saudi Arabia and underscores its role as a leader in sustainability.”

The benefits of this initiative are both environmental and social. By engaging local communities in the planting process, Hyundai aims to raise awareness about the importance of environmental conservation and inspire collective action toward a sustainable future. This initiative not only promotes a cleaner environment but also strengthens community bonds and encourages active participation in environmental stewardship.

As Hyundai continues to work hand-in-hand with the Saudi government and local distributors, this tree-planting initiative marks a key milestone in its ongoing journey to support Vision 2030. Together, we can cultivate a thriving ecosystem and pave the way for a sustainable future for generations to come.

