Dubai: Hyundai Motor Middle East and Africa Headquarters announced its plans for sustainability and electric mobility, through a media event characterized by being held in a “Net Zero” venue which is the SEE Institute in the Sustainable City in Dubai, in the presence of large media audience from several countries from the Middle East and Africa.



During the event, HMC presented the future of electric mobility vision of the company, through the IONIQ sub brand, which represents the Hyundai electric car range.



Showcased during the event, were the battery electric vehicles IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 models, both were unveiled for the first time in the Middle east, both are considered among the most award-winning electric cars in the world.



On this occasion, Bryan Park, Head of Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa Headquarters, said: “Progress for humanity is the message guiding Hyundai Motor Company’s future vision, through the electric IONIQ lineup, where we develop pioneering technologies to achieve sustainability within a framework of humanity. Today, we are proud to launch our sustainable strategy and our confident direction towards electric mobility, which is consistent with aspirations & the ambitious plans of countries in the Middle East region to begin the transition towards emissions-free mobility.”



The event included a driving experience for media guests, during which they were able to drive fully electric IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 cars.

The All New IONIQ 5

Design & Sustainability

IONIQ 5’s progressive design language drew inspiration from Hyundai’s ‘45’ EV concept, which debuted at 2019 International Motor Show Germany. Guided by Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design identity, ‘45’ featured a monocoque-style body and a futuristic interior designed for electrification and autonomous technologies.

IONIQ 5 follows suit but goes one step further, offering a bridge to the future of electric mobility that is technologically advanced, eco-friendly and plugged into today’s customers’ needs.

Exterior featuring unique proportions and the longest wheelbase in the segment

IONIQ 5’s unique exterior design is characterised by clean and sharp lines, creating a sleek and sophisticated look. The BEV’s precisely modelled surfaces and shapes give it an angular, almost geometric appearance. In addition, Hyundai’s designers integrated cutting-edge Parametric Pixel lights on the front and rear. This unique design element signifies Hyundai’s intent to fundamentally reinvent electric mobility with an EV-specific design that will carry over to future IONIQ models.

IONIQ 5’s crossover body type achieves unique proportions and short overhangs due to its elongated wheelbase. Measuring 4,635-mm long, 1,890-mm wide and 1,605-mm tall on a 3,000-mm wheelbase, IONIQ 5 offers D-segment-like space in a midsize CUV.

Spacious, customizable interior is a home away from home

IONIQ 5 sets itself apart from other midsize CUVs, especially those with internal combustion engines and conventional steer-by-wire systems, because the E-GMP enables a flat floor where the model’s batteries are stored, allowing for innovative interior design and extra legroom.

IONIQ 5’s 3,000-mm wheelbase, offers spaciousness of a large passenger car in a midsize CUV. The long wheelbase allowed Hyundai designers to apply a ‘Living Space’ theme to the interior, rather than a conventional car design theme.

The Universal Island moveable console complements the simple center fascia with gear selector located behind the steering wheel. The sliding console allows passengers to not only enjoy more flexibility, but also freely enter and exit the cabin on either side when parked in a narrow spot. Second-row passengers also can enjoy center console features, such as cup holders, a 15 W fast wireless phone charger and USB ports. Universal Island truly redefines the center console, offering greater functionality than a static storage box.

The vision roof of IONIQ 5 provides the interior with a greater sense of openness as IONIQ 5’s ceiling consists of one large glass panel without any support materials.

IONIQ 5 provides 531 liters of trunk space, which increases up to almost 1,600 liters when the second-row seats are fully folded. For added versatility, the second-row seats can slide forward up to 135 mm and also be folded in a 6:4 ratio. Meanwhile, customers can enjoy additional storage space with a front trunk that offers as much as 57 liters of capacity , which is particularly useful for longer journeys, when extra luggage is carried.

Adjacent to the digital gauge cluster is a metal insert that can accommodate a multi-purpose tray holder. IONIQ 5’s infotainment system is the first to integrate a new design theme called Jong-e Graphic User Interface (GUI) that offers various interior ambience settings, such as soft, delicate and exuberant.

Customers can stay warm during the winter months by taking advantage of the heated steering wheel and heated front seat functions.

Customers can choose from three interior color options. The base pack includes Obsidian Black and Dark Pebble Gray/Dove Gray, while the optional color pack offers Dark Teal/Dove Gray .

Sustainable, eco-friendly EV features accommodate lifestyles without limits

IONIQ 5’s demonstration of environmental responsibility doesn’t stop with electrification. Sustainability is at the center of IONIQ’s brand vision, which can be found throughout IONIQ 5 in eco-friendly materials and nature-inspired colors.

Many of its interior touchpoints — seats, headliner, door trim, floor and armrest — use eco-friendly, sustainably sourced materials, such as recycled PET bottles, plant-based (bio PET) yarns and natural wool yarns, eco-processed leather with plant-based extracts, and bio paint with plant extracts.

IONIQ 5 can also be equipped with an eco-friendly solar roof, which supports the vehicle’s electric power source by collecting energy and transferring it to the battery pack, improving efficiency. The solar roof can prevent battery discharge while providing an additional driving range.

Performance

IONIQ 5 is available with a range of power electric (PE) configurations to fit the mobility needs of every customer, with no compromises on performance.

At the top of the electric motor lineup is an all-wheel drive (AWD) option paired with the 72.6-kWh battery, producing a combined power output of 225-kWh and 605 Nm of torque. This PE configuration can go from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds. When AWD option is paired with the 58-kWh battery, this dual-motor layout can go from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds.

The single-motor layout with a rear motor offers 350 Nm of torque and two-wheel drive (2WD). When paired with the 72.6-kWh battery , this PE can accelerate from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds. When paired with the 58-kWh battery, it can accelerate from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 8.5 seconds.

In addition, IONIQ 5 can tow a trailer with a capacity up to 1,600 kg.

Features

With Remote Charging, IONIQ 5 drivers can start and stop charging with the push of a button on their smartphone app. During colder months, Remote Climate Control allows users to schedule pre-heating of IONIQ 5 while it is connected to an external power source. Not only does this ensure comfort for occupants during the drive, but it also saves battery power that would otherwise be needed to heat the vehicle on the road.

IONIQ 5’s Dynamic Voice Recognition system accepts simple voice commands to conveniently control cabin A/C, radio, hatch opening/closing, heated steering wheel, heated/cooled seats and other functions. The system can also assist with various points of interest (POI), weather status and stock market data updates.

IONIQ 5 also features a premium Bose sound system. Its eight speakers, including a subwoofer, are strategically placed throughout the vehicle for a high-quality listening experience.

Head-Up Display with AR technology

For the first time in Hyundai, IONIQ 5 features an Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR HUD), essentially turning the windshield into a display screen. Drivers can choose to use AR technology to project relevant information, such as navigation, advanced safety and the car’s surroundings, to their line of sight across the windshield. This allows drivers to process information quickly while keeping their attention on the road ahead.

Driver assistance system ensures highest levels of safety and convenience

IONIQ 5’s Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) makes highway driving more convenient. Using front view camera, radar sensors, and navigation data, HDA 2 works to control the vehicle speed and following distance, while keeping the vehicle centered in its lane. It can also assist the driver when changing a lane.

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) can detect a vehicle, pedestrian or cyclist and can help avoid a collision with any one of them. It includes Junction Turning, Junction Crossing and/or Lane-Changing Oncoming. FCA with Junction Turning activates the brakes if it detects oncoming traffic when the driver is turning left at an intersection. FCA with Junction Crossing senses vehicles approaching from the side when the driver is going straight through an intersection. FCA with Lane-Change Oncoming makes switching lanes safer. If FCA senses an approaching car that has crossed the center line when the driver is changing lines, it automatically assists with avoidance steering, if there is no danger of secondary accidents. If a potential secondary accident is detected, FCA will only produce a warning.

Other semi-autonomous driving features include Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), which adjusts vehicle speed to match the speed limit, and High Beam Assist (HBA), which automatically turns high beams on and off to avoid blinding oncoming drivers.

IONIQ 5 has several driver attention-related functions to ensure safety at all times by detecting if the driver is drowsy or distracted. Driver Attention Warning (DAW) displays the driver’s attention level and provides a warning when signs of driver inattentiveness are detected. DAW sounds a warning if the vehicle remains stopped for a long period of time (such as at a traffic signal) and the driver doesn’t react quickly enough when the vehicle ahead starts moving.

Several functions work in tandem to help avoid collisions in a variety of driving situations. Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) helps avoid collisions at the rear side of the vehicle by using radar to detect other vehicles and applies differential braking, when necessary. BCA is particularly useful in situations such as changing lanes or exiting from parallel parking. Another function, Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM), uses a camera to show the driver views to the left and the right of the vehicle on the cluster screen if the driver indicates to change lanes.

IONIQ 5 also assures the safety of backseat passengers with Safe Exit Assist (SEA), which helps keep the rear doors closed by maintaining the electronic child lock when there is oncoming traffic.

A variety of parking assistance features make parking in a variety of circumstances easier than before. Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) allows the driver to remotely park or exit a parking spot from outside the vehicle. This feature works for both parallel and perpendicular parking and can be activated via a button on the vehicle’s smart key.

Surround View Monitor (SVM) uses an array of strategically located cameras to give the driver a 360-degree view of the area surrounding the vehicle, making it easier to park in tight spaces. Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA) works to help avoid collisions while backing up. If an obstacle is detected via the rear-view camera or rear ultrasonic sensors, PCA will display a warning and, if necessary, apply the brakes. Similarly, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) can display and sound a warning, or apply the brakes, when a car approaches from the left or right side and the driver does not stop.

IONIQ 6 Electrified Streamliner

Hyundai Motor Company launched the IONIQ 6 Electrified Streamliner as the new model in the brand’s IONIQ all-electric lineup brand, the electrified streamliner’s array of advanced technologies, personalized space and features and extended range redefine the boundaries of electric mobility.

IONIQ 6 delivers an estimated all-electric range of over 610 km , according to Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) standard, as well as ultra-fast, 400-V/800-V multi-charging capability made possible by Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It also has what may be Hyundai’s most aerodynamic styling to date and an array of empowering features, such as Dual Color Ambient Lighting, Speed Sync Lighting, EV Performance Tune-up and Electric Active Sound Design (e-ASD), enhancing the electric mobility experience.

Personalized interior space engineered to be easy to live with

The electrified streamliner takes advantage of E-GMP to provide an extremely long, 2,950-mm wheelbase, supported by a choice of 20-inch or 18-inch wheels. With an impressive overall length of 4,855 mm, IONIQ 6’s 1,880-mm width and 1,495-mm height give it a distinctively sleek and stylish appearance amidst a sea of lookalike EVs.

IONIQ 6’s interior is particularly developed to serve as a comfy and personalized hideaway. The Dual Color Ambient Lighting allows a driver to customize the look and feel of the interior cabin by selecting from a spectrum of 64 colors and six pre-selected themes . The Speed Sync Lighting mode adds emotion to the driving experience by changing the brightness of the interior lighting in the first row based on the vehicle’s speed.

The optional Relaxation Comfort Seats in the first row promote leisure by simply adjusting the seat angle. In addition, all of its seats are specifically-manufactured for all-electric models, and they are approximately 30 percent thinner than those in other conventional models, providing more space for passengers. There are four type-C and one type-A USB ports available to improve customer convenience.

IONIQ 6’s personalized driving experience is further enhanced by the EV Performance Tune-up system, which allows the driver to freely adjust steering effort, motor power, accelerator pedal sensitivity and driveline mode. Drivers can create a variety of different combinations with just a few button clicks to meet their individual needs.

IONIQ 6 features e-ASD, a technology that makes EVs more exciting and people-friendly. The optimum, spaceship-like sound is added to the cabin, and the sound texture changes based on the vehicle’s driving status.



Delivering ample power and energy to spare

IONIQ 6 is available with a range of drive motors and battery packs to fit the needs of every customer. The long-range 77.4-kWh battery can be mated with two electric motor layouts, either rear-wheel-drive (RWD) or all-wheel-drive (AWD). The top-of-the-line dual motor setup is an AWD option producing a combined power output of 239 kW and 605 Nm of torque. This PE configuration can go from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds.

IONIQ 6 boasts an impressive energy consumption rate. The energy consumption of the 53-kWh standard battery with 18-inch tire and RWD motor option is estimated to be under 14 kWh/100 km, according to WLTP. This makes IONIQ 6 one of the most energy-efficient vehicles in the market.

IONIQ 6’s E-GMP architecture can support both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures, with 800-V charging as standard; it can accommodate 400-V charging without the need for additional components or adapters. With a 350-kW charger, IONIQ 6 can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.

IONIQ 6, like IONIQ 5 before it, provides an innovative vehicle-to-load (V2L) function that allows customers to charge any electric devices — ideal for powering necessities during a power outage, camping or outdoor projects. V2L is enabled using an available accessory adaptor and goes into the outside charging port. In addition to the outside power outlet, there is a second outlet underneath the back row seat for charging laptops, phones and other devices.

Empowering technology and purposeful features

IONIQ 6’s modular touchscreen dashboard integrates a 12-inch full-touch infotainment display and 12-inch digital cluster that houses advanced technologies for an enhanced digital user experience that can be customized to meet their needs.

IONIQ 6’s infotainment system provides real-time travel radius mapping based on the current state of charge. The system’s connected car services also help search and plan the best route to include a charging station along the way.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto look great on this widescreen display. Bluetooth multi-connection support is available, so two devices can be paired at the same time — one for phone calls and one for music streaming. The premium Bose sound system’s eight speakers, including a subwoofer, are strategically placed throughout the vehicle for a high-quality listening experience. The navigation system comes with Bluelink® Infotainment/Map updates.

Advanced driver assistance systems ensure high levels of safety

IONIQ 6 is equipped with the next level of Hyundai SmartSense, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, ensuring safety and convenience on the road.

Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) helps to maintain a set distance and speed from the vehicle ahead when driving on a highway and helps to center the vehicle in the lane while driving, even though a curve. In case the vehicle on the side is driving very close, it assists to adjust the vehicle's path, not to be in danger. If driving above a certain speed, holding the steering wheel, and operating the turn signal switch automatically changes the lane in the indicated direction.

Smart Cruise Control (SCC) helps to maintain distance from the vehicle ahead and drive at a speed set by the driver by reflecting the learned driving style of the driver. When SCC is inactive, the function learns the driver's driving style. When SCC is activated, the function stops learning and drives automatically by mimicking the learned driving style.

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) helps to avoid collisions with objects in front of the vehicle while driving. If a preceding vehicle suddenly slows, or if a forward-collision risk is detected, such as a stopped vehicle or a pedestrian, it provides a warning. After the warning, if the risk of collision remains, it can assist with emergency braking. While driving, if there is a risk of collision with a cyclist ahead, or with an oncoming vehicle while turning at an intersection, it can help assist with emergency braking.

IONIQ 6 has several driver attention-related functions. Driver Attention Warning (DAW) analyzes the driver's attention while driving and warns when necessary. It provides a warning when signs of driver inattentiveness are detected, and recommends a rest if needed. During a stop, the driver is alerted if the leading vehicle departs.

Several functions work in tandem to help avoid collisions in a variety of driving situations. Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) helps avoid collisions at the rear side of the vehicle when changing lanes. When operating the turn signal to change lanes, if there is a risk of collision detected with a rear-side vehicle, it can provide a warning. If exiting a parallel parking spot and there is a risk of collision detected with a rear-side vehicle, it can assist with emergency braking.

Another function, Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM), displays video of the blind-spot view for a safe lane change. When operating the turn signal switch, it displays video of the blind-spot view for the direction indicated.

IONIQ 6 also assures the safety of backseat passengers with Safe Exit Warning (SEW), which provides a warning when a vehicle is approaching from the rear-side while getting out of the vehicle. When the occupant opens the door to exit the vehicle after a stop, if an approaching vehicle from the rear side is detected, it provides a warning.

A variety of Parking Convenience features make parking in a variety of circumstances easier than before. Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2) helps remotely park by Remote Parking.

or it helps remotely exit a parking spot from outside the vehicle by Remote Operation. This feature works for parallel, perpendicular, and even diagonal parking.

Surround View Monitor (SVM) displays video of the situation around the vehicle for safe parking. Forward/Side/Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA) helps avoid collisions with pedestrians and objects around the vehicle while parking or exiting. If there is a risk of collision with pedestrians or objects while parking and exiting, it provides a warning. After the warning, if the risk of collision increases, it automatically assists with emergency braking.

Similarly, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) helps avoid collisions with oncoming vehicles on the left or right side of the vehicle while reversing. If there is a risk of collision with an oncoming vehicle on the left or right side while reversing, it provides a warning. After the warning, if the risk of collision increases, it automatically assists with emergency braking.

OTA Software Update

IONIQ 6 is Hyundai brand’s first model to offer the Over-the-Air (OTA) Software Update feature for various controllers. This technology allows drivers to upgrade the vehicle’s controllers for electric devices, autonomous driving, battery, and more, to provide a safer and more convenient driving experience. Drivers can also update maps and media software with the OTA function.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe.



Based on the brand vision ‘Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider.



The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services.



In pursuit of sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

