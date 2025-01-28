Dubai – Hyundai reaffirmed its technological leadership in the BEV segment with IONIQ 6, which stood out in the P3 Charging Index 2024, securing second place overall and first place in the “premium class” category. Thanks to its 800 Volt technology, the 100% electric streamliner (tested in RWD Long Range version) demonstrated its ultrafast charging capabilities, recharging enough energy for an impressive 346 km range in just 20 minutes.

In the P3 Charging Index tests, IONIQ 6 also stood out for its exceptional level of energy efficiency, registering a consumption of just 15.5 kWh in the ADAC Ecotest, thus reaffirming the Hyundai powertrain's great efficiency. Thanks to its extremely aerodynamic design, which results in a drag coefficient of just 0,21, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 emerged as the most efficient vehicle among all models tested.

The P3 Charging Index examines charging behavior in the between 10% and 80% state of charge (SoC), in which electric vehicles generally charge at maximum speed. The index assesses how many kilometers of real range can be recharged in 10- and 20-minute intervals at a fast-charging station, taking into account the actual consumption measured in the ADAC Ecotest. In addition to the excellent results achieved in the 20-minute time frame (346 km), IONIQ 6 also performed well in the 10-minute test, recharging an impressive 234 km.

Thanks to Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform with 800V architecture, IONIQ 6 was able to reach a peak of over 235 kW and an average capacity of 193 kW, ensuring optimal performance even in a long state-of-charge window (SoC).

P3 Charging Index

The P3 Charging Index (P3CI), developed by the P3 Group in 2019, serves as a benchmark standard for comparing the charging performance of EVs. For its sixth edition, P3 analysed 22 all-electric vehicles – split between “premium” and “luxury” categories – including for the first time Chinese models available in Europe.

The P3CI was developed to make the actual charging speed of electric vehicles comparable. Instead of the typical comparisons of charging power in kilowatts (kW), the P3CI uses vehicle consumption data and charging curves to represent the time required to recharge the range in kilometers. The P3CI is derived from the ratio of the actual charging range in 20 minutes to a parameter of 300 kilometers. The ideal value of the P3CI is 1.0, which corresponds to an actual range of 300 kilometers in 20 minutes.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 combines technological innovation and design inspired by the Streamliner movement of the 1930s. With one of the world's lowest drag coefficients for a production car (cd of just 0.21), its fluid, futuristic profile reflects the concept of ‘Emotional Efficiency’. The use of sustainable materials in both the interior and exterior underscores Hyundai's commitment to careful environmental responsibility.

Available with two battery sizes (53.3 kWh or 77.4 kWh) and with both rear- or all-wheel drive, IONIQ 6 offers top performance with satisfying driving dynamics and an ultra-fast charging system that is enhanced by the 800V architecture, providing up to 80% recharging in just 18 minutes. Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, then, allows external devices to be powered, turning the car into a kind of mobile energy station.

Based on Hyundai Motor Group's innovative 800V Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), IONIQ 6 sets a new benchmark in electric mobility. The model stands out for its efficiency and performance and is an ideal choice for both everyday use and long-distance travel.

-Ends-

@hyundaimea

@mynaghihyunadi

@hyundaiwallan

@hyundai_ksa

#hyundai #hyundaimiddleeast #hyundaimea #hyundai_naghi #hyundaiwallan #hyundai_ksa

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe.

Based on the brand vision ‘Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider.

The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services.

In pursuit of sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

Disclaimer: Hyundai Motor Company believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.

For more information, please contact:

Firas Rehimi

Marketing Manager

Hyundai Motor Company Middle East & Africa Head Headquarters

E: firas@hyundai.com

Mohammad Samir

E: Mohammad.s@prma-ae.com