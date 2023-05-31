Dubai – Hyundai Motor Company Middle East & Africa HQ revealed the seventh-generation Azera flagship sedan in the Middle East markets.

The all-new Azera has been true to its origins of refined premium quality and luxury since its introduction in 1986, This model comes with bold lines and an array of technologies and novel features to provide superior performance and remarkable levels of comfort for passengers.

Commenting on the launch of the all-new sedan flagship, Mr. Bryan Park, Head of Hyundai Middle East & Africa HQ, said: “As a beautifully proportioned premium large sedan the all-new Azera is reborn with a design that transcends generations and preferences with an impressive fusion of art and technology and impressive performance”.

"At Hyundai, we believe that driving should be something that indulges the senses. The all-new Azera captures this philosophy perfectly, combining striking aesthetics with a host of innovative features to create a sanctuary on wheels. It's a true expression of Hyundai's dedication to redefining luxury in this country." said Mr. Suliman AlZaben, Director of Hyundai UAE.

The exterior design of the model is not only beautifully proportioned, but also smoothly sculpted, taking inspiration from Hyundai Motor’s vision of future mobility.

The all-new Azera is 5,035mm long, which is 45mm longer than the previous generation. With a 10mm longer wheelbase and 50mm longer rear overhang, the all-new Azera carries its new proportions gracefully with the added benefit of a roomier interior.

The car’s lower height and pushed-back cowl point and C-pillars convey a dynamic and uniquely premium style. From the headlamps to the rear lamps, the all-new Azera presents smooth side body panels and neat characteristics. Its frameless door and auto flush-type door handle adds to the sophisticated appearance. A signature horizontal daytime driving and positioning lamp stretch across the sedan’s front, making a bold statement of arrival.

Interior space with a premium feel, intuitive technologies, and inspired details, the all-new Azera’s interior is designed with a minimalist approach that focuses on ergonomics, intuitive technologies, and user convenience that promotes comfort and relaxation. Wrap-around architecture flows from the dashboard.

The premium sedan places the customers’ needs first, which is most evident in the two well equipped trims levels “Base” and “Calligraphy”. Base Trim is characterized by the slim ergonomic design, and reduction of physical buttons improve usability and create a minimalistic, high-quality emotional space with a broad sense of space.

While the “Calligraphy” boasts a top-tier trim for a flagship large sedan, leading a premium image with differentiated exclusive “Calligraphy–only” interior and specifications.

Within it is a serenely quiet interior made possible by sound-proof glass, separatable carpet, and noise-canceling tires. In addition, there are reclining seats and electrically controllable window curtains for second-row passengers.

Mood lighting applied to the crash pad garnish emits various colors for scenarios, such as ignition press, drive modes, and voice recognition, which adds to the feeling of being connected to the car and engaged in the driving experience. The center console features an impressive 12.3-inch cluster display screen with an integrated navigation system, placed ergonomically and harmoniously above a 10.25-inch full-touch air conditioning controller, providing a high-tech look and feel.

The one-spoke steering wheel evokes memories of the first-generation Azera and integrates various controllers to improve convenience and applies four LED lights to the central horn cover that operate in conjunction with the driver’s vehicle operation and voice recognition. The column-type electronic shift lever is now situated behind the steering wheel to enable intuitive operation by matching the shift operation and the driving direction. Its relocation also provides a clean appearance to the center console and improves the usability of the interior space.

The all-new Azera’s interior trim and colors are inspired by hues and patterns found in nature and traditional Korean decor while also eliminating artificiality in favor of eco-friendly materials, such as bamboo-based color coating material and leather processed by natural vegetable dyeing.

Optimized powertrain and advanced safety features for the all-new Azera comes with two engine options. The 3.5-liter GDi engine provides maximum engine output of 300 ps and maximum torque of 36.6 kgf·m. The 1.6-liter gasoline turbo hybrid engine option offers a top output of 180 ps and maximum torque at 27.0 kgf·m.

A hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) variant of the all-new Azera adopts E-Motion Drive, which consists of E-Comfort Drive mode to provide a smoother driving experience and E-Dynamic Drive to enable dynamic and stable performance during acceleration and cornering.

This is the first model to adopt Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), Hyundai Motor’s new infotainment system, opening a new chapter in the smart mobility experience. The newly introduced ccNC integrates navigation, cluster, and heads-up display (HUD) into a seamless graphical user interface. The sedan also features advanced in-car sound experience. Bose’s premium sound system combined with the ‘Sound True’ algorithm specifically tuned for Azera can convert low-quality media sources (such as MP3s) into high-quality sound, and Bose’s Center Point 360 surround technology delivers a more immersive sound experience inside the vehicle.

The all-new Azera is also equipped with various state-of-the-art safety and convenience features, including those with a potential health benefit. The seats and surfaces that passengers often touch are made of antibacterial-treated materials.

The new model offers Hyundai Smart Sense system that includes safety features, such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5 (FCA1.5), Reverse Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (PCA), Blindspot View Monitor (BVM) and Safe Exit Assist (SEA) to alleviate driver stress and to provide a more comfortable driving experience. Remote Smart Parking Assist helps the driver easily exit parking spaces. During reversing maneuvers, the all-new Azera will shine Reverse Guide Lighting to notify other cars and pedestrians of its intended path.

