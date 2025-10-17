Dubai, UAE: Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, concluded a successful week at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, showcasing its expanding presence in the Middle East and its growing leadership in AI-powered innovation in mission-critical connectivity and collaboration across public safety, energy, transportation, and enterprise sectors.

Throughout the exhibition, Hytera drew strong engagement at its interactive booth, where live demonstrations, real-world use cases, and product unveilings reinforced its position as a trusted technology partner for high-stakes environments. From cutting-edge frontline tools to smart enforcement ecosystems, Hytera’s solutions made a compelling case for the future of secure and intelligent communications.

Among the standout moments was the launch of two flagship innovations: the P60 Smart Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) Radio, purpose-built for frontline collaboration with embedded AI-driven features, and the SC700 LTE Body Camera, designed for intelligent evidence capture and integrated data management. Both products were praised for equipping frontline teams with sharper situational awareness and real-time operational control.

A major crowd-puller at the booth was Hytera’s Intelligent Mobile Enforcement Solution for police vehicles, which offered a live demonstration of the company’s complete mobile law enforcement ecosystem. The showcase drew sustained attention from delegations and government officials, positioning Hytera at the forefront of digital policing innovation.

Hytera's momentum extended beyond the show floor with three significant industry milestones: the company was honored with the Critical Communications Innovation Award at the 12th GEC Awards 2025; the Telecoms: Exceptional Products/Services Achievement Award at the MEA Business Technology Achievement Awards 2025; and the Future Tech Award for Critical Communications category under the Best of GITEX 2025 series by Rysha Media.

“These awards are a powerful endorsement of our vision for the future of communications,” said Stanley Song, Vice President of Hytera. “They recognize our ability to push technological boundaries and deliver platforms that genuinely serve and protect communities. The Middle East is not just a key market for us; it’s a strategic hub for innovation, and we are fully committed to investing in its digital transformation.”

Hytera also showcased its latest AI-based command and control system at GITEX. Last year, the company successfully implemented in Iraq a centralized 911 command and control system operated by 300 personnel. Handling more than 160,000 calls per day, the system enables seamless, secure, and rapid coordination among agencies — a benchmark for nationwide emergency response systems. This project reflects both Hytera’s deep technical expertise and its commitment to leveraging innovation to build safer, more connected communities.

Long-standing partnerships further reinforced Hytera’s presence in the region, including major deployments with Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Saudi Aramco and Saudi Electricity Company (SEC). The company’s growth in the region was also highlighted following the 10th anniversary of its Dubai office in 2024, celebrated with a lighting ceremony on the Burj Khalifa.

“Hytera doesn’t just deliver technology; we deliver reliability where it matters most,” Stanley Song added, “Our solutions are built for real-world pressure, scale effortlessly, and adapt to the environments we operate in every day. That’s why they remain a dependable partner for significant missions.”

Hytera’s participation at GITEX 2025 underscored both the region’s appetite for intelligent communications technology and the company’s commitment to delivering it. With an expanding customer base and rising demand for secure, AI-powered solutions, Hytera is poised to lead the transformation of professional communications and empower those who protect and serve, staying true to its vision of creating a safer world through innovations, across the Middle East and beyond.

