Muscat – Hydrom, the orchestrator of Oman’s green hydrogen strategy, has signed a strategic agreement with Ankaa Space & Technologies LLC to operate and manage wind measurement stations across the Sultanate. The collaboration aims to strengthen the accuracy and continuity of renewable resource assessments, generating high-quality data that underpins project planning and accelerates the development of large-scale green hydrogen projects in Oman.

The agreement underscores Hydrom’s commitment to building a delivery-ready green hydrogen ecosystem by advancing local expertise, empowering Omani talent, and promoting in-country value. Through this partnership, Hydrom continues to build an integrated and sustainable value chain that supports national capabilities and contributes to the realization of Oman Vision 2040.

Eng. Abdulaziz bin Said Al Shidhani, Managing Director of Hydrom, said: “This agreement marks a key step in engaging Omani enterprises and specialized talent in the delivery of green hydrogen projects. Hydrom will extend technical guidance to Ankaa, develop work plans, and implement training programs that enable Omani professionals to gain hands-on experience in wind and solar resource measurement, station operations, and data management. These efforts strengthen Oman’s capacity to localize critical technologies and advance projects toward bankable outcomes.”

Mohammed Al Riyami, Chief Executive Officer of Ankaa Space & Technologies, added: “We are committed to executing this agreement to the highest standards and to building national capabilities in renewable resource measurement and land study technologies. Partnering with Hydrom provides a model of effective public–private collaboration that supports Oman’s vision to localize value chains and develop specialized national expertise in this vital sector.”

This milestone supports the broader objectives of Oman’s green hydrogen strategy by enhancing data reliability, expanding local participation, and deepening national capabilities within the renewable energy domain. It reinforces the Sultanate’s position as a structured, investment-ready ecosystem and a trusted regional hub for the production and export of green hydrogen.

About Hydrom

Hydrom orchestrates the execution of Oman’s green hydrogen strategy and the development of a competitive green hydrogen economy. Its mandate includes advising on policy and legal frameworks, delineating government-owned land for hydrogen development, structuring large-scale projects, managing developer allocations, and facilitating shared infrastructure and connected industries. Through this role, Hydrom advances in-country value by creating employment, supporting education, and developing local supply chains across the value chain.

