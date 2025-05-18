Muscat – Hydrom, the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), and ACME Group have signed a Project Development Agreement and Usufruct Agreement for the incorporation of Phase 2 and 3 of ACME’s green hydrogen and ammonia project in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD). The agreements mark the formal onboarding of one of the Sultanate’s earliest hydrogen initiatives into Hydrom’s portfolio, concluding the consolidation of all commercial hydrogen developments under a single national structure.

The agreements were signed by H.E. Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, The Minister of Energy and Minerals and Hydrom’s Chairman along with H.E. Sheikh Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy, Chairman of OPAZ, and Mr. Gursharan Jassal, Country Manager for ACME.

The two new phases span a combined area of 80 square kilometres and are projected to produce around 71,000 tonnes of green hydrogen and 400,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually per phase. This expansion follows the commencement of construction for ACME’s Phase 1 with an output of 100,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually, backed by an offtake agreement with YARA BIRKELAND AS. With all phases completed, ACME aims to reach an annual production capacity of 0.9 million tonnes of green ammonia.

Eng. Abdulaziz Al Shidhani, Managing Director of Hydrom, said “The formal integration of ACME’s project into Hydrom’s framework marks a significant milestone in Oman's green hydrogen journey. This step not only consolidates Oman’s early initiatives but also demonstrates our commitment to structured and scalable development. By unifying all major projects under a cohesive national strategy, we are boosting investor confidence and reaffirming Oman’s position as a competitive player in the global green hydrogen market.”

The agreement comes as Hydrom advances its third land auction round, highlighting the sustained momentum of Oman’s hydrogen strategy. With a complete portfolio now in place and the regulatory, infrastructure and human capital enablers progressing as planned, the sector is moving forward with the clarity and coordination needed to meet global offtake demand and realize Oman’s long-term ambition to become a leading global exporter of green hydrogen.

Engineer Ahmed bin Ali Akaak, CEO of SEZAD, said the agreements reflect Duqm’s growing appeal as a hub for green hydrogen and ammonia investment. He affirmed the attention given to the green hydrogen sector in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm as part of the zone’s strategy (2025–2030), and the administration’s efforts to adopt green industrial projects in line with Oman Vision 2040 and the strategy of the Sultanate of Oman to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Gursharan Jassal, Country Manager for ACME in Oman expressed, “We are honoured to sign this landmark agreement for the development of the next phase of the green ammonia project in Duqm — a pivotal step in advancing Oman’s transition to a sustainable energy future. This milestone reflects our shared commitment to achieving Oman Vision 2040 and reinforces the Sultanate’s growing role in the global green hydrogen economy. We extend our sincere gratitude to the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, the Ministry of Energy & Minerals, Hydrom, and SEZAD for their continued support and partnership. Together, we aim to create lasting value for Oman and the wider region as we progress towards a cleaner, more resilient future.”

With this signing, Hydrom’s awarded portfolio of large-scale green hydrogen projects in the Governorates of Al Wusta and Dhofar rises to nine, representing over USD 50 billion in expected investment commitments and a combined production capacity of nearly 1.5 million tonnes of green hydrogen per annum by 2030. Enabled by nearly 35 GW of renewable energy, these projects are coordinated within a single national framework designed to deliver at scale and aligned with global demand. Through this structured portfolio, Hydrom continues to advance Oman’s positioning as one of the most advanced and investment-ready hydrogen ecosystems globally.

As global markets move from hydrogen ambition to action, Oman is delivering a credible platform that enables scale, certainty, and long-term offtake. With legacy developments now integrated, new projects underway, and Round 3 in progress, the Sultanate offers a complete value chain, from resource to infrastructure to export.

About Hydrom

Hydrom serves as the national orchestrator of Oman’s Green Hydrogen Strategy execution and green hydrogen economy development. Its mandate includes setting the strategy and advising the government on policies and legal frameworks for the sector, delineating government-owned lands for hydrogen development, structuring large-scale projects, managing developer allocation processes, and facilitating shared infrastructure and connected ecosystem industries. Through its role, Hydrom advances in-country value by creating employment, supporting educational initiatives, and developing local supply chains and industry-related opportunities across the value chain.

