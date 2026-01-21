Cairo – Hyde Park Developments, one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Misr El Kheir Foundation valued at EGP 7 million, aimed at supporting the foundation’s Ramadan initiatives and providing assistance to underprivileged families during the holy month.

Underscoring the shared commitment of Hyde Park Developments and the Foundation to unite efforts and share responsibilities, the partnership seeks to deliver a tangible and positive impact on the community. This will be achieved through the launch of impactful initiatives that embody the values of the holy month, giving and solidarity, by translating them into concrete programs and services that improve the lives of individuals and families across various governorates in Egypt.

This partnership reflects the company’s philosophy of delivering meaningful experiences that go beyond the mere passage of time, leveraging the wide reach and tangible impact of Misr El Kheir Foundation in supporting every member of the family. As part of this effort, the foundation will provide daily Iftar meals in specially organized tents for fasting individuals. In addition, the “Spread Your Goodness” vehicles will distribute individual meals across multiple governorates throughout Egypt. "This aims to ensure the maximum benefits of the initiative and provide direct support to eligible families, alongside a number of other complementary initiatives.

Hala Abdel Wadood, Chief Corporate Communication Officer at Hyde Park Developments, said, “We believe that every individual has the right to sufficient and nutritious food. This initiative is therefore designed to provide tangible support to eligible families and assist them in overcoming their daily challenges. For over 15 years, Hyde Park Developments has dedicated its efforts to advancing health and educational services in Egypt, with CSR at the core of its strategy. These initiatives have evolved into long-term partnerships that deliver tangible, sustainable impacts on the lives of people across the country.

“In our mission to deliver meaningful experiences that go beyond mere speed, Misr El Kheir stands as an exemplary model for partnerships, thanks to its esteemed reputation and extensive network, which provides tangible support that improves the health of every Egyptian,” she added.

Eng. Amal Mobada, CEO of the Fundraising Sector at Misr El Kheir Foundation, noted, “We believe that achieving sustainable impact relies on an integrated triangle involving the private sector, the government, and civil society organizations. This collaborative approach enables us to reach the greatest possible number of beneficiaries.”

“We believe the true success of any social initiative is reflected in the joy and happiness of its beneficiaries. Our aim, therefore, is to deliver our initiatives and services to all communities without exception. Without the support of our donors, we would not have been able to reach these beneficiaries or achieve such tangible impact on the ground. Donors are the real heroes behind all our success stories. We extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to Hyde Park for their support, trust, and active contribution in creating this positive impact,” she added.

Hyde Park Development’s commitment to corporate social responsibility is built on years of purposeful action. By placing CSR at the heart of its strategy, the company adopts innovative approaches that deliver lasting positive impact for both communities and the environment. This reflects the company’s clear vision of building thriving communities and supporting their growth. When selecting its partners, the company is keen to collaborate with reputable institutions that deliver tangible impact, ensuring the achievement of the desired results. Hyde Park reaffirms its commitment to actively contributing to the development of the social infrastructure and promoting growth opportunities for all.

After the outbreak of COVID-19, Hyde Park has expanded its initiatives to strengthen the national health system and support frontline workers during times of challenge and crisis. In collaboration with the health sector and civil society organizations, the company provides sustainable health and education services, creating a tangible impact on individuals and communities.

About Hyde Park Developments

Hyde Park Developments was established in 2007 and is owned by a group of leading investment entities in Egypt, including the Housing and Development Bank, the National Bank of Egypt, the Holding Company for Investment and Development, the New Urban Communities Authority and Al Taamir for Investment and Real Estate Development.

With a land portfolio of over 2,200 acres, encompassing major projects in East and West Cairo as well as the North Coast, including Hyde Park New Cairo, Towny, Garden Lakes, Sea Shore, and new projects under development such as Hyde Park Central in the Sixth Settlement, Hyde Park Signature in the Sixth of October City, and Hyde Park Views as well as Hyde Park Terraces in New Cairo.