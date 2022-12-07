DUBAI: – Hyatt announces continued global growth of it’s luxury brand portfolio with a robust pipeline of highly anticipated openings over the next three years across Europe, Africa and the Middle East (EAME). The 13 hotels set to join Hyatt’s esteemed brands including Park Hyatt, Andaz, Grand Hyatt, Thompson Hotels, Miraval Resorts & Spas, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt will debut in some of the world’s most sought-after destinations including the U.K., Spain, South Africa, Austria, Finland and more. By 2026, these hotels will increase Hyatt’s luxury brand footprint in EAME by over 30% in key growth markets that matter most to guests, World of Hyatt loyalty program members, customers and owners.

As leisure travel continues to drive recovery in many parts of the world, Hyatt remains committed to catering to high-end travelers to meet the rising demand for luxury travel experiences. Following a strong year of luxury hotel openings in 2022, including La Zambra, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Costa Del Sol, 7Pines Resort Sardinia, part of the Destination by Hyatt portfolio, and the debut of the Thompson Hotels brand in Spain with Thompson Madrid, Hyatt’s luxury inventory currently accounts for approximately 25% of Hyatt’s distribution in EAME. Hyatt’s anticipated openings through 2025 signal its commitment to creating more story-worthy experiences and unforgettable stays that exceed the expectations of the luxury traveler.

“Hyatt’s heritage is luxury; it is in our DNA. Our luxury brands across Europe, Africa and the Middle East set a global benchmark for delivering personalized and engaged service, and world-class offerings that cater to the high-end traveller,” said Javier Águila, Group President, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, Hyatt. “The global luxury travel market is seeing remarkable growth as recovery continues, and the EAME region expects to capture a large portion of this segment. Our impressive pipeline of luxury properties and growing portfolio of diverse brands signals Hyatt’s commitment to thoughtful brand growth in desirable destinations and further reinforces Hyatt’s position as a leader in luxury hospitality.”

The strategic growth of Hyatt’s luxury portfolio throughout EAME will feature key milestones such as the opening of four Park Hyatt branded hotels including the return of the Park Hyatt brand to London; the introduction of the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Helsinki with the debut of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Finland; the introduction of the Andaz brand to Lisbon; and the unveiling of the first Miraval luxury wellness resort outside of the U.S., located on Saudi Arabia’s Shura Island. Each new property has been carefully selected to complement Hyatt’s elevated luxury brand portfolio, encapsulating Hyatt’s signature of unprecedented, immersive luxury experiences, inspired by the vibrant cultures and stories of their locations.

Planned luxury openings through 2025 include:

Park Hyatt

Park Hyatt Johannesburg (Johannesburg, South Africa)

Following an extensive refurbishment of the iconic Winston Hotel in Rosebank overseen by award-winning global designer Yabu Pushelberg, Park Hyatt Johannesburg will reestablish the Park Hyatt brand in South Africa. Set to open in early 2023, the hotel will showcase every aspect of luxury through its thoughtful redesign, with 30 guestrooms and suites, a spacious restaurant with al fresco offerings, and a sophisticated bar with an open-air courtyard.

Park Hyatt Marrakech (Marrakech, Morocco)

Bringing a personalized, luxury experience to the impressive Al Maaden residential and leisure development, Park Hyatt Marrakech will be the first Park Hyatt hotel in Morocco. The stunning 181-room property is slated to open in early 2023 and will be set against the spectacular backdrop of the Atlas Mountains and feature a Moroccan garden-inspired 18-hole golf course, designed by award-winning golf course designer, Kyle Phillips.

Park Hyatt London River Thames (Nine Elms, London)

Expected to open early 2024 while marking the return of the Park Hyatt brand to London, Park Hyatt London River Thames is poised to become one of the city’s premier riverside hotels. Located in the One Nine Elms development directly opposite Westminster, the hotel’s 203 tastefully designed guestrooms and suites and exquisite events spaces will reintroduce the Park Hyatt brand’s considered and refined sense of luxury to the U.K. capital.

Park Hyatt Riyadh Diriyah Gate (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

Expected to open in 2025, Park Hyatt Riyadh Diriyah Gate in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be part of the much-anticipated Diriyah Gate Development overlooking Al-Turaif’s UNESCO world heritage site. Over 2.5 square miles (7 square kilometers) of Diriyah will be transformed into one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations offering guests a refined home-away-from home and new ways to experience the history of Saudi Arabia.

Andaz

Andaz Doha (Doha, Qatar)

Located in the center of vibrant West Bay, and set to open in early 2023, Andaz Doha is part of the city’s iconic skyline of architectural ‘œuvre d’arts’. Bringing lifestyle, locally inspired design and contemporary art to a new level, the hotel will offer 256 rooms with 32 suites and four Royal suites, 56 residences, a signature restaurant, a Singaporean street food restaurant and a jungle-themed bar, an outdoor pool, a fully equipped fitness studio, and more. In close proximity to most embassies, financial institutions and luxury shopping malls, Andaz Doha is beating with the heart of Doha.

Andaz Lisbon (Lisbon, Portugal)

Expected to open in 2024, Andaz Lisbon will incorporate the rich culture and heritage of Lisbon through locally inspired architecture and design. Located in the center of Lisbon’s bustling Baixa district, it will offer guests an exciting new luxury lifestyle hotel in the Portuguese capital. Guests will be able to enjoy cocktails and local dishes at the hotel’s rooftop restaurant, bar, and Andaz Lounge, and relax and rejuvenate at the spa and fitness center.

Grand Hyatt

Grand Hyatt The Red Sea (Shaura Island, Saudi Arabia)

This 430-room Grand Hyatt hotel on Shaura Island, the hub of the ambitious Red Sea Project on Saudi Arabia’s west coast, is expected to open in mid-2024. This luxury resort hotel will represent the largest of 11 hotels set to open on the island and will occupy a prime position within this innovative tourist development. Grand Hyatt The Red Sea will be the second Grand Hyatt hotel in the Kingdom and the seventh Grand Hyatt hotel in the Middle East, marking an important milestone in Hyatt’s strategy for brand growth in the region.

Grand Hyatt Limassol (Limassol, Cyprus)

The first Hyatt hotel on the island of Cyprus, the 300-room Grand Hyatt Limassol luxury resort is expected to open in 2025 and signifies Hyatt’s continued brand growth in Europe’s leading travel destinations. The new-build beachfront resort will be situated at a Blue Flag beach east of Limassol, one of the island’s most cosmopolitan cities. With a prime beachfront location on the southern coast of the island and 300 bold, light-filled rooms offering sea views, Grand Hyatt Limassol will be a captivating destination.

Grand Hyatt Lanzarote (Lanzarote, Spain)

Expected to open in 2025, Grand Hyatt Lanzarote will be located in the premium tourist region on the island of Lanzarote and will provide stunning coastal views. Guests can look forward to spectacular design, iconic experiences in breathtaking settings and superior service and amenities to match.

Thompson Hotels

Thompson Vienna (Vienna, Austria)

Slated to open in late 2024, Thompson Vienna will open as part of a landmark development bringing a new KaDeWe high-end department store to the Austrian capital. World-renowned architects OMA and interior designers Tara Bernerd & Partners will design the sophisticated lifestyle hotel, creating an immersive destination inspired by the distinctive characteristics of the city.

Miraval Resorts & Spas

Miraval The Red Sea (Shura Island, Saudi Arabia)

Scheduled to open in late 2025, the 180-room luxury wellness resort, Miraval The Red Sea will introduce the wellness brand’s signature mindfulness-based wellness practices to a new corner of the world, empowering guests with tools and inspiration to find balance and support their emotional and mental wellbeing. Located on Saudi Arabia’s Shura Island, the central hub of the highly anticipated new hospitality development, The Red Sea Project, the new Miraval resort will pave the way bringing transformative wellness experiences and the largest spa in the Red Sea destination.

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

Grand Hansa Hotel Helsinki (Helsinki, Finland)

Scheduled to debut in mid-2023, Grand Hansa Hotel Helsinki will join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio as the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Finland. Situated in the heart of Helsinki on one of the city’s most famous streets, the world-class hotel will fuse heritage with modern elegance, with 219 rooms and five suites, three dining options including a two-story bar, and a lavish day spa with three different saunas and a soothing lounge area.

Hotel in development (Crans-Montana, Switzerland)

The luxurious 41-room boutique hotel is expected to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in December 2023 and will inspire unforgettable memories with its Swiss Chalet cuisine and front row sporting experiences. The property will be located in Crans-Montana, one of the most prestigious and well-established year-round mountain destinations in the Swiss Alps and is also known for one of the most important golf tournaments on European soil.

