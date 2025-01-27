United Arab Emirates – Hyatt announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) for the first Hyatt-branded hotel in AlUla, Hyatt Place AlUla. Expected to open by end of 2025, the hotel will add a total of 215 keys to the Hyatt room portfolio in Saudi Arabia and provide a new destination of choice for World of Hyatt members and guests visiting the region. The planned introduction of Hyatt Place AlUla is part of broader efforts by Hyatt to showcase rich heritage and unique landscapes to international visitors.

“We look forward to adding Hyatt Place AlUla to our growing portfolio of properties in the region,” said Ludwig Bouldoukian, Regional Vice President, Development, Middle East and Africa, Hyatt. “This significant project underscores our commitment to expanding our brand presence in key leisure and business markets. We are thrilled that this upcoming hotel will provide more choice to our World of Hyatt members looking to explore the culture and beauty of AlUla.”

Hyatt Place AlUla will include 215 modern styled guestrooms, two food and beverage outlets, meeting space, a pool, and a fitness center, ensuring comfortable stays regardless of the travel occasion. Whether traveling for work or to explore AlUla, a rising cultural destination, the new hotel will seamlessly blend functionality with its renowned charm, providing a local home-base for guests and members. Once operational, the property will participate in World of Hyatt, the industry’s fastest growing loyalty program, that offers approximately 51 million members a variety of valuable benefits around the globe, such as member-only offers, room upgrades, free nights, late checkout, and more.

Abeer AlAkel, CEO of Royal Commission of AlUla (RCU), said, “The agreement with Hyatt advances RCU’s regeneration of AlUla as a great place to live, work and visit. Hyatt Place AlUla will create jobs for the community and add to the range of accommodation options for tourists and business people. Collaborations with established and knowledgeable operators such as Hyatt support the regeneration of AlUla County and honor its legacy as a hospitable meeting place for people from diverse cultures.”

AlUla is home to some of the Kingdom’s most notable attractions including Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra, as well as other heritage sites as a central point of the ancient Incense Road trading route. The destination is also known with its green oasis of verdant palm trees, citrus and other native flora, iconic rock formations carved by nature over millions of years, breathtaking desert canyons and valleys, making it the ideal destination to open the second Hyatt Place hotel in Saudi Arabia. Located within 25 kilometers northwest of AlUla International Airport, Hyatt Place AlUla is set to offer seamless connectivity for international and domestic travelers.

Hyatt Place AlUla’s prime central location is in proximity to key tourist attractions, from well-preserved heritage and cultural sites to picturesque landscapes, including 12th century AlUla Old Town which offers alfresco dining and boutique retail offering locally-made souvenirs, Jabal Ikmah, a mountain known for its hundreds of ancient rock inscriptions and petroglyphs, the cultural oasis including shaded outdoor eateries, art galleries and more. These treasures are central to RCU’s vision to establish AlUla as a leading global destination for cultural and natural heritage.

For information on the Hyatt brand portfolio, please visit www.hyatt.com.

For information on visiting AlUla, please visit https://www.experiencealula.com/en

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

