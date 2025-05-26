Hyatt opened more than 11,000 rooms globally in the first quarter of 2025.

Hyatt’s global pipeline reached approximately 138,000 rooms.

Approximately 1.1 million shares were repurchased in Q1 2025 for $149 million.

Hyatt expects to triple its portfolio in Saudi Arabia in the next five years, with upcoming destination openings in The Red Sea and AlUla set for next year.

United Arab Emirates – Hyatt has announced its Q1 2025 financial results, showcasing continued business strength and strong performance globally. The company continues to grow with intent across the Middle East and Africa, with new regional openings celebrated in the first quarter of 2025, including Andaz Doha in Qatar, Hyatt Place Nairobi Westlands and Hyatt House Nairobi Westlands in Kenya. The company is also progressing towards its growth plans to triple its portfolio in Saudi Arabia within five years, supported by high-profile upcoming openings, brand debuts and a growing development pipeline.

In Q1 2025, Hyatt reported a 5.7% increase in comparable system-wide RevPAR, reflecting strong demand across global markets. Hyatt also announced that its global net rooms grew by 10.5%, and Adjusted EBITDA reached $273 million, a 24.4% increase after adjusting for assets sold in 2024, demonstrating the strength of the company’s asset-light business model.

In Saudi Arabia, Hyatt is preparing for several openings that reflect its strong alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the rapid evolution of its tourism sector. Miraval The Red Sea, scheduled to open later this year, will mark the debut of the wellness brand in the region and the first of the brand’s resorts outside of the U.S. market. Set on Shura Island, the resort will feature 180 guestrooms and suites, offering immersive wellness programming tailored to each traveller. Additionally, Grand Hyatt The Red Sea, expected to open in 2026, will offer a premium beachfront resort experience and an array of facilities, including several distinctive restaurants and exceptional meeting and event spaces. With 430 rooms, the property is the largest resort on the island, and it will be the premier venue for large-scale conferences, exhibitions, and celebratory events. Within the rising cultural destination of Saudi Arabia, AlUla, Hyatt is set to open Hyatt Place AlUla in 2026. This 215-key property will offer guests and World of Hyatt members more travel choices to experience destinations that showcase rich heritage and unique landscapes.

These high-impact developments form a key part of Hyatt’s plan to expand its presence across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, meeting increasing demand for luxury, wellness, and lifestyle experiences while contributing to national tourism goals.

Hyatt’s commitment to enhancing its lifestyle and luxury portfolio in the GCC was reflected in the recent opening of Andaz Doha in Qatar. Opened in February 2025, Andaz Doha introduced Hyatt's lifestyle brand to the country. Located in the prestigious West Bay area, the hotel offers 256 guestrooms, including 32 suites and 4 Royal suites, as well as 56 residences for long-term stays. The property features distinctive dining concepts and design elements that pay homage to Qatari culture.

Hyatt continues to lead with a development pipeline of approximately 138,000 rooms globally under executed management or franchise agreements. The company’s first-quarter performance also included net income of $20 million and the repurchase of approximately 1.1 million shares of Class A common stock for $149 million, reflecting its continued focus on delivering shareholder value.

To view Hyatt’s first quarter earnings and read the full press release, please visit Hyatt’s newsroom.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2025, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,450 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 79 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Sunscape® Resorts & Spas, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, Hyatt Select, and UrCove. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar® DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Chloe Duncan

Hyatt – Middle East and Africa

chloe.duncan@hyatt.com

Jumana Bataineh

Q Communications – Dubai, United Arab Emirates

jumana.b@qcomms.ae