DAMAC Founder and Chairman Hussain Sajwani to speak at the Forum on where the smart money in the real estate is going

Qatar / UAE: Equalising the global economic recovery will come under the spotlight as the world convenes in Doha during the second annual Qatar Economic Forum to be held from June 20-22 at the Ritz Carlton, Doha.

Global business leaders and heads of state are set to tackle some of the world’s most pressing challenges, disruptions and solutions in the backdrop of what will be the stage of one of the region’s most exciting events.

Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC, and one of the key speakers at the Forum, said: “Qatar has been growing in strength and size over the past few years in readiness to host what will be a unique appeal to this region, the FIFA World Cup. The city’s skyline is showing the preparations placed, as well as the economic growth we have observed, placing this nation at the pedestal of recovery and progression.

“At the Forum, I look forward to meeting and networking with some of the most important decision makers in the world, and tackle concerns that we must collectively address as responsible stakeholders in our economies – both regional and global.”

Qatar and the region

Post-COVID recovery has been amplified in the region with activity in most sectors picking up after the brief slump due to travel restrictions and lockdowns. The region however exemplified its recovery process, through aggressive vaccination drives and regulations to support their economies in the interim.

With travel restrictions relaxed and tourism surging, the economies in the GCC soon picked up from where they left and industries limping back to life and full recovery. Simultaneously digital and technological disruptions played an important role in business continuity and subsequent progression. The effects of the Ukraine war also raised challenges, although economies have shown a strong resilience in pushing past and continuing to move forward.

Qatar’s real estate sector shows a positive outlook supported by the FIFA World Cup as well as its own National Vision 2030. As have others in the GCC, Qatar has also been amping its efforts to move towards a non-oil dependent economy

The Forum aims to draw on the country’s strategic location as a central node linking the networks of the world as well as its positions as a key global diplomatic hub, a leader in LNG energy technologies, and home to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

ABOUT DAMAC GROUP

The DAMAC Group is the multi-billion-dollar business conglomerate of UAE based Hussain Sajwani. The Group’s investments are divided into seven core areas; real estate, capital markets, hotels & resorts, manufacturing, catering, high-end fashion and data centres.

Some of the Group’s most notable activities include DAMAC Properties, one of the region’s largest property developers, the acquisition of the Italian fashion house, Roberto Cavalli and luxury Swiss jewellery brand de Grisogono, the 50-storey development DAMAC Towers Nine Elms in London, a luxury resort in the Maldives, shopping malls in Iraq, among others.

The investment company plans to deploy approximately $3 billion over the next few years in key markets across Western Europe and the US.

In a bid to disrupt the global data centre landscape, the Group recently announced plans to build data centres through its digital infrastructure company, Edgnex, across different global locations.

Today, the Group’s global footprint extends across North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa. With its vision firmly set on growth and expansion, the Group continues in its quest for diversification and business excellence.