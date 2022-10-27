Dubai, UAE – World leader in forest, park and garden products, Husqvarna Forest & Garden today announced a strategic partnership with Ventana LCC as its first authorized distributor to offer its full product range and accessories.

The partnership will see Ventana sell Husqvarna Forest and Garden’s full suite of innovative products from ride on mowers, walk behind mowers, robotic mowers, hedge trimmers, blowers, sprayers, chainsaws, brushcutters, and much more.

Commenting on the venture, Umut Demirel, UAE Country Manager & Area Sales Manager of Husqvarna Distributors Middle East & North Africa said, “Our partnership with Ventana will help us in establishing ourselves as market leaders in forest, park, and garden products in the region. It will also provide us with the chance to serve Proscape's machinery needs for their awarded projects; while also offering solutions to end users and landscaping businesses via Ventana's network.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Husqvarna in the UAE,” said Riyad Mustafa, General Manager at Ventana LLC. “Husqvarna's diversified product range of mowers, hedge trimmers, blowers, sprayers, brushcutters, chainsaws and robotic mowers bolsters our core offering, and further defines our footprint in the turf & landscape industry in our region. Our success in the Middle East is built on our ability to offer a comprehensive landscape golf & turf product range to our customers. As an existing distributor to some of the leading global machinery brands, the addition of the Husqvarna brand to our expanding portfolio is a testament to the success of our business and our commitment to a long-term business strategy in the region.”

Husqvarna’s full product range will go on display from November 2022 and will be available for sale in Ventana’s showroom centrally located on Sheikh Zayed Road, close to key landscape communities in Dubai. The organization’s showroom, warehouse and after sales centre are also centrally located, offering customers a one-stop- shop for all their lawn and garden machinery needs.

-Ends-

About Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division:

Husqvarna Group operates on the principle of having strong customer-centric divisions with all of the functions needed to achieve their goals. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division offers products and solutions for professional users in forestry, tree care, landscaping and other commercial lawn and garden services as well as for premium consumer segments.