Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Husqvarna Construction, part of Husqvarna Group, has further strengthened its offer to demolition professionals with the launch of a new range of demolition robots – DXR 145, DXR 275, DXR 305 and DXR 315.

The company is a world leader in the construction industry and offers extensive, innovative and powerful range of machinery and tools for the construction industries including diamond tools and accessories that construction professionals need for cutting, sawing and drilling, as well as polishing floors and demolition.

The new range of demolition robots offer on average, a power increase above 20%. The result is more effective and powerful that allows the user to get more demolition work done, faster and in an efficient manner. Complimenting this, the new machines have functionality that optimizes available power in a way that allows work to continue at high power levels even though the task is getting tougher due to the circumstances – in warm environments, for example.

With an all-new remote-control unit, precision operation is easier than ever. The new unit enables an improved overview of machine status which contributes to increased uptime and productivity. In addition to this, long distance remote connection keeps the user safe and clear of any potential risks. This enables them to work in challenging areas with a remote-control range of up to 300m.

Commenting on the new launches, Fredrik Linnell, Demolition Director at Husqvarna Construction said, “Improving operator safety is our foremost priority. All our new DXR models are third party certified in terms of safety, EMC and functional safety. At the same time, achieving high-quality, fast results is literally in the user’s hands. More than ever, these new machines are an extension of the operator, increasing power and offering improved control over the factors that define how successful the job will be.”

With various multi-tools and factory installed packages available, productivity and areas of application can be quickly enhanced. The new range has also been engineered to facilitate easier trouble shooting, reducing downtime even further.

Fredrik Linnell continues: “We understand that demolition work can be hot, uncomfortable, and demanding, so during development of our new DXR range, the focus has been on how we can make every working day safer, easier and more productive for the user. We believe the results speak for themselves and that demolition and construction professionals will appreciate the new intelligent tech, smooth operation and high levels of performance the new DXR range delivers.

Husqvarna Construction lists down the number of ways demolition robots are beneficial to construction professionals -

SPECIAL APPLICATION

Thanks to its wide range of attachments, a DXR is suitable for a wide number of tasks such as delining, dismantling or even skid-loader work.

HAZARDOUS AREAS

A DXR robot can help to overcome the hazardous environments. Collapse risks, smoke, dust, heat or vibrations are no longer a real issue with the operator being able to perform the job from a safe distance.

PARTIAL OR PRECISE DEMOLITION

A Husqvarna DXR is the ideal machine for demolition of partial structures, such as pipes, staircases and ceilings, where high precision is needed to avoid damaging the remaining structures.

CONFINED, HARD-TO-REACH AREAS

Thanks to the smart, compact design, the DXR machine can easily get through small openings or be lowered into narrow shafts to perform tasks efficiently.

DEMOLITION IN SENSITIVE AREAS

With its direct exhaust-free electric motor, low weight and compact dimensions, the DXR is ideal for dismantling work indoors, or in sensitive areas such as hospitals, hotels or laboratories.

The new range of demolition robots offers precision at the user’s fingertips. Featuring a Radio-link 2.4GHz with untroubled, long reach, up to 300m, it also offers a superior control through immediate response, joysticks with convenient thumb switch, allows for one-hand transport mode, multiple operator patterns, multiple language settings, ergonomic harness and a belt option.

For more information on the new DXR range, please visit www.husqvarnacp.com

