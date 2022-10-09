Ameca, the Humanoid Robot, will join the team, interact with visitors, greeting, guiding, and responding to questions

Ameca can make the most human-like facial expressions of any robot

Visitors to the Museum of the Future’s Tomorrow Today exhibition will now be greeted by an advanced, AI-powered humanoid robot. Named Ameca, the humanoid is described by its manufacturer, Engineered Arts, as the world’s most advanced human-shaped robot representing the forefront of human-robotics technology. The robot features a human-like face and a robotic body, shaped like a human. Ameca will interact with visitors, directing them and answering their questions. She is capable of making facial expressions and even has a sense of humour. Tomorrow Today is one of the museum’s experiences. It explores the contrasting ways in which technology can shape the future by contributing to solving societal and environmental challenges. It features more than 50 exhibits, including prototypes and current products focusing on five areas: waste management, environment, food security, agriculture, and city planning.

