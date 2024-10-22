Dubai, UAE – Hubpay, the leading fintech company specializing in digital foreign exchange (FX) solutions announces the launch of the UAE’s first AI-powered currency exchange product. This major update introduces a suite of innovative features empowered by Artificial Intelligence designed to give customers control and deliver unparalleled FX experiences and best prices.

"We are excited to introduce this new version of our app, which represents a major step forward in our mission to redefine innovation in the FX market. By empowering our customers with innovation, control and convenience, we are confident that Hubpay will continue to be the trusted choice for all UAE expats sending money abroad," said Kevin Kilty, CEO and founder at Hubpay.

Hubpay has leveraged the FX engine of its corporate platform, which is already market leading, to enhance its newly released retail app 3.0. With a focus on providing customers with maximum control and convenience combining FX expertise with Artificial Intelligence. Hubpay’s 3.0 release has now several industry-first features:

Rate Finder: Customers can now set their desired exchange rate and let Hubpay and AI do the rest. The app will actively monitor the market and notify users when their preferred rate becomes available. The rate finder alert can also take care of the money transfer if the customer has selected the option once the rate is reached.

Reserve Rate: Customers can lock in a specific exchange rate for 24 hours for future transactions, ensuring they benefit from favourable market conditions even if they cannot send money immediately.

Rate Alert: Users can receive real-time notifications when their desired rate is live or when Hubpay's AI determines that the current market conditions are favourable for sending money.

In addition to these new features, Hubpay has also enhanced its referral program, offering customers the opportunity to earn hundreds of dirhams each month. The app's user interface and overall experience have also been significantly improved, providing a more intuitive and enjoyable platform for customers.

Launched in 2021, Hubpay has processed over $2.2bn of transaction volume to date. Over 1.2 million users have chosen Hubpay for their international money transfers, sending money from the UAE to over 50 countries around the world.

Hubpay's new app is available for download on App Store and Google Play Store. For more information, please visit www.wearehubpay.com.