Bit2Me will provide enhanced liquidity capabilities and LATAM market access to Fuze

Fuze will provide Bit2Me with MENA market access and a connected trading infrastructure

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Hub71 startups, Fuze, MENA’s pioneering provider of digital assets infrastructure, and Bit2Me, a leading Spanish digital assets company, have signed a strategic partnership to improve digital assets infrastructure connectivity between Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East.

This agreement unites two of the world’s leading digital assets platforms to maximize the prospect of platform trading using the United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED). The partnership was signed by representatives of Fuze and Bit2Me at Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem.

Mohammed Ali Yusuf, Co-Founder and CEO of Fuze, said, “Bit2Me has a strong focus on regulation, security, and compliance across digital assets, marking them as an ideal partner for our strategic expansion. Together, we will be able to innovate and tap into the wealth of possibilities for regulated digital assets globally. We are proud to sign this agreement in Abu Dhabi, where we started our journey, a place that will be pivotal in developing cryptocurrency and the future of finance.”

Koh Martinez, Co-CEO of Bit2Me added, “There is a significant demand for digital assets services across the Middle East. We are delighted to enhance our global offering in tandem with Fuze. Our teams will be able to share unique experiences and case studies across three continents to provide solutions for the ever-evolving cryptocurrency market.”

Fuze and Bit2Me’s collaboration will enable companies to collaborate on digital assets, products, and services. This includes enabling liquidity provision, collaborating on cross-border trading between Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East, and facilitating connections, trades, and transactions in target market currencies. Both organizations will benefit from enhanced stability, decreased operational costs, and increased market efficiency.

Peter Abou Hachem, Head of Growth and Strategy at Hub71 commented, “Within just one year of accepting our first cohort in Hub71+ Digital Assets, we have seen international startups like Bit2Me and Fuze join our vibrant community and collaborate to accelerate development in the digital assets space. This partnership is a testament to our community-focused programs and the supportive regulatory environment of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). By connecting and nurturing startups within our ecosystem, we are meeting our objective of driving innovation and creating valuable partnerships from our ecosystem to advance Abu Dhabi's position as a leader in technology globally.”

This partnership underscores the power of Hub71’s ecosystem, where startups collaborate with a vast network of partners and gain a strategic foothold in Abu Dhabi. Hub71 fosters a culture of innovation and growth, connecting startups like Fuze and Bit2Me with market access, capital opportunities, and a vibrant community of like-minded entrepreneurs. By leveraging Hub71's resources and connections, startups are better positioned to scale their operations and significantly impact global markets. This collaboration exemplifies Hub71's commitment to driving tech startup growth from Abu Dhabi.

To find out more about Fuze, visit fuzefinance.com and more information on Bit2Me can be found at bit2me.com.

About Bit2Me

Bit2Me is a leading company in the cryptocurrency sector in Spain and is registered with the Bank of Spain as a virtual currency service provider. Currently, it is strategically positioning itself as the safest, easiest, and most complete digital asset platform in the world. It has several cybersecurity certificates, the ISO 27001 standard and the Compliance Excellence Award granted by the newspaper El Economista in 2023. It also has Level 1 CSA STAR Certification and stores its clients' money in an Electronic Money Institution, so that they always have access to it whenever they want and Bit2Me cannot touch it, thus guaranteeing its 100% integrity.

Bit2Me's suite of services incorporates more than 20 solutions to buy, sell and manage virtual currencies and euros easily and securely from one place. The company has individual, professional and corporate customers in more than 100 countries Bit2Me was founded by Leif Ferreira, current CEO of the platform, and Andrei Manuel, co-founder and COO. Koh Onozawa is the current co-CEO of the company. The company currently has a staff of over 100 people, including highly specialized profiles such as Rodolfo Carpintier, entrepreneur and key Internet figure in Spain, as well as investor in Tuenti and BuyVIP, companies later acquired by Telefónica and Amazon; Pablo Casadio, investor with over 20 years of multinational experience in various fields of FPA & BD for the Otis Group, FSO at E&Y and Capital Markets at PWC. Bit2Me is also committed to training and crypto adoption with Bit2Me Academy, the largest cryptocurrency training portal in Spanish, with more than 400 free articles and certified courses.

About Fuze:

Fuze is a first-of-its-kind, regulated digital assets infrastructure platform in MENA. Driven by a solutions-based approach, Fuze helps financial services providers to strategise, organise and implement digital assets infrastructure and quickly, securely launch regulated, world-class products. Fuze was co-founded by Mohammed Ali Yusuf, Arpit Mehta, and Srijan Shetty.

Fuze offers a Digital-Assets-as-a-Service platform which enables banks and fintechs to integrate and embed regulated digital assets products in a B2B2C fashion, as well as an Over-The-Counter (OTC) service, supporting institutions, funds and HNIs (high net-worth individuals) to interface and conduct larger trades of digital assets.

In August 2023, Fuze announced a record-breaking seed funding of $14mn, the largest of its kind for a digital assets infrastructure startup in the region. The round was led by Further Ventures with participation from New York’s Liberty City Ventures. The team at Fuze supports the rapidly accelerating digital assets ecosystem, working collaboratively with regulators on a long-term view of the industry.

To read more, visit fuzefinance.com.

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programs, enabling services and support packages, founders can build and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.

For more information visit www.hub71.com and follow us on @Hub71AD #Hub71.