A discussion panel at the Automechanika Academy examined the implications of peer-to-peer (P2P) and subscription-based car rental models for Saudi Arabia's automotive aftermarket

Saudi Arabia's vehicle ownership preferences are changing, leading to increased demand for maintenance cycles and parts due to short-term vehicle usage models

The Automechanika Academy concludes today (30 April 2025) at the seventh edition of Automechanika Riyadh

Riyadh, KSA: As Saudi Arabia progresses toward its Vision 2030 goals, access to and usage of vehicles is experiencing a significant transformation. The country's automotive aftermarket must adapt to this change. The rise of peer-to-peer (P2P) car sharing and subscription-based rentals is altering traditional mobility norms. This shift necessitates a rethinking of how, when, and where vehicles are serviced, maintained, and repaired.

This growing challenge was at the heart of a dynamic panel session held at the Automechanika Academy, part of Automechanika Riyadh 2025, the Kingdom’s leading regional platform for the automotive aftermarket.

Titled Disruptive Dialogue: Shifting the Paradigm – The Impact of P2P and Subscription Car Rentals on Saudi Arabia’s Evolving Aftermarket, the panel brought together leading voices from mobility platforms, commercial parts distributors, and aftermarket service innovators to explore how businesses must respond to this transformation.

According to Statista, the car-sharing segment in Saudi Arabia is projected to grow from US$ 53 million in 2023 to over US$ 77 million by 2027. This reflects a rapidly expanding user base and increasing digital engagement with flexible vehicle access models.

Speaking during the panel, Eslam Hussein, Co-Founder & CEO, Invygo, said: “Today we live in a subscription economy because subscription makes the things we need or want more accessible, convenient and flexible for users. The subscription model has disrupted many industries, and we are trying to disrupt the automotive industry. The idea is that you can get a car, whether it is for a day, month, week or to subscribe to own.”

The discussion also highlighted the opportunities emerging for automotive aftermarket players who adapt early.

Rafat Al-Sarkaji, Commercial Director, Al-Kadi Commerce & Industry, said: “The subscription model creates more demand. The car is being used more often and, therefore, needs more repair. It is an opportunity for the body shops, for spare parts retailers and many other players. The automotive aftermarket industry must improve their services and technology to ensure they are ready to adapt to this new model.”

Held under the theme “Innovate Locally. Impact Globally”, The Automechanika Academy aims to promote knowledge-sharing and encourage meaningful dialogue within the automotive aftermarket sector.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia, the licensee of Automechanika Riyadh directed by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH, said: "The shift towards on-demand and shared mobility is changing how vehicles are used and how the aftermarket must respond. Through the Automechanika Academy, we are providing businesses with the insights they need to innovate, adapt, and lead in a rapidly evolving market."

The seventh edition of Automechanika Riyadh concludes today (30 April) at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC). This year's event featured over 450 exhibitors from more than 30 countries.

"Automechanika Riyadh continues to establish new standards for innovation and global collaboration in the Kingdom. This year's edition features a record number of international exhibitors and forward-thinking individuals, reinforcing the event's position as Saudi Arabia's leading platform for the automotive aftermarket," said Aly Hefny, Show Manager, Automechanika Riyadh, Messe Frankfurt Middle East.

The product areas showcased at Automechanika Riyadh include Parts & Components, Electronics & Systems, Tires & Batteries, Oils & Lubricants, Accessories & Customising, Diagnostics & Repairs, Body & Paint, and Car Wash & Care.

