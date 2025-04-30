Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Emergencies, Crises, and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) successfully concluded the annual ‘Business Continuity and Alternative National Service Forum – Murona’, an event that brought together public and private sector entities to elevate crisis management capabilities across the Emirate.

Aligned with ADCMC’s mission to enhance preparedness and ensure seamless service continuity during emergencies and disasters, this year’s Forum was focused on several key themes – including the significance of business continuity, strategic role of alternative services in maintaining operations, and innovative methods of delivering such services. Participants Explored the best practices, shared inspiring success stories, and gained insights from prominent companies such as ADNOC and SEHA. Furthermore, it featured a series of panel discussions exploring the Alternative National Service Program.

His Excellency Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of ADCMC, emphasised ADCMC’s commitment to strengthening and mmaintaining Abu Dhabi’s preparedness for emergencies, crises, and disasters, in line with the Emirate’s vision to position itself as a leading model in emergency, crisis, and disaster management. H.E. also highlighted that the Centre is dedicated to ensuring compliance with the National Standard for Business Continuity Management System by conducting comprehensive audits and verifications. This approach enables it to identify and resolve any non-compliance issues, ultimately enhancing the Emirate’s resilience.

His Excellency stated: “The forum brought together government entities and companies to share knowledge, experiences, and best practices in crisis management. By leveraging past successes and the lessons learned, participants were able to derive innovative and effective strategies. This approach not only enhances procedures but also fosters deeper cooperation among all stakeholders.

H.E. emphasised the ADCMC’s dedication to encouraging government entities to activate the Alternative National Service Program, which plays a vital role in ensuring business continuity and uninterrupted delivery of essential services during emergencies. H.E. added: “The program is an integrated system designed to strengthen security and stability by fostering seamless collaboration among various stakeholders.”

The Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises, and Disasters Management Centre (ADCMC) remains committed to strengthening institutional collaboration through forums that strengthen emergency and crisis response. The Centre places great importance on facilitating discussions on mechanisms to ensure the continuity of vital services, recognising them as a cornerstone for enhancing efficiency, readiness, and proactive preparedness of Abu Dhabi’s emergency and crisis response system. As part of this strategic approach, the annual ‘Business Continuity and Alternative National Service’ Forum convened a diverse group of participants, fostering meaningful dialogue and a shared vision for addressing business continuity challenges.

About ADCMC:

The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), established under Law No. 22 of 2019, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to significantly boost the Emirate’s preparedness for emergencies, crises and disasters.

The Centre has devised plans, strategies and policies for disaster, emergency and crises management. It carries out studies, field trips, audits and evaluations to ensure that organisations are prepared to face challenges and recover immediately. The Centre further focusses on improving coordination and knowledge exchange with relevant authorities and stakeholders. The key objective is to improve Abu Dhabi’s capabilities to effectively handle crises and emergencies.

Vision:

Reinforcing crisis readiness.

Mission:

We Strive to develop Abu Dhabi’s emergencies and crises management ecosystem through joint coordination to build and develop capabilities and leveraging leading technologies.

Strategic Priorities: