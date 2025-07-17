Abu Dhabi, UAE – Ovasave, a Hub71 FemTech startup focused on fertility and hormonal health, has successfully completed its pre-seed round, raising $1.2 million from a mix of regional and international investors. The round was led by PlusVC, Annex Investments, and New York-based 25 Madison, with additional backing from UAE and Saudi-based strategic angel investors and prominent family offices. This reflects the strong investors’ confidence and growing demand for innovation in women’s health across the region.

Founded in 2023, Ovasave offers women a seamless, digital-first experience for fertility testing, egg freezing, hormone management, and menopause care. The platform combines at-home hormone testing, virtual consultations, personalized supplement protocols, and access to top fertility clinics for fertility preservation (egg freezing). Positioned as disruptors in fertility and women’s hormonal health, Ovasave has also established a growing corporate benefits scheme that helps organizations support employees’ reproductive health as part of their workplace wellbeing programs.

The $1.2m capital raised will be used to support regional expansion across the GCC, scale corporate partnerships, and launch the next phase of Ovasave’s mobile app, which will include menstrual cycle tracking, symptom monitoring, access to care, and AI-driven treatment protocols. Ovasave will also address a historically overlooked stage of women’s health, offering a broader range of services targeting perimenopause and menopause.

The raise comes as the UAE accelerates national reforms in healthcare and women’s rights, offering a timely window for FemTech innovation. Ovasave is registered with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and supported by Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, Hub71, further aligning it with the nation’s broader digital and preventive health strategies.

Majd Abu Zant, Co-founder of Ovasave and global leader in fertility and women’s healthcare, “Abu Dhabi’s focus on innovation, healthcare, and entrepreneurship has created a competitive environment for founders and investors alike. As an Abu Dhabi-based startup supported by Hub71, Ovasave has benefited from a strong regulatory framework, access to capital, and proximity to regional decision-makers. It’s the right environment to build and scale high-impact ventures, and from here, we are expanding into Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.”

A recent report by FemTech Analytics (FTA) revealed that the FemTech market in the MENA region is projected to reach $3.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. (source: FTA Study, 2021)

“Overall, FemTech in the UAE is still in its early stages, but the momentum is clear. With increasing investor interest and a strong national focus on women’s health and innovation, the UAE is emerging as a regional hub for the growth of this sector,” Abu Zant added.

Torkia Mahloul, Co-founder and CEO of Ovasave said, "There is a critical need for timely intervention in women’s health, particularly around fertility and hormonal health. This funding marks a crucial step in our mission to disrupt women’s health and expand access to fertility and hormonal care across the region. We are grateful for the confidence shown by our investors, which allows us to scale a platform designed to deliver timely, personalized, and accessible fertility and hormonal care. By bringing together medical expertise, digital convenience, and emotional support, we are helping women take control of their health earlier and more effectively across different life stages.”

Built with a clear purpose, Ovasave is shifting women’s care from reactive to proactive. Its solutions are designed to reduce costs, improve outcomes, and make it easier for women to access support in an area that has long been considered taboo and under-discussed.

Moreover, Ovasave has embedded public education into its core mission, organizing awareness events, expert talks, and collaborating with physicians to normalize fertility conversations. One of its standout initiatives was the “Fertility Your Way” campaign with Merck Gulf, offering free AMH screenings across the UAE. More than 500 women were screened during the campaign. The startup also partnered with leading employers including Aldar, Boston Consulting Group, and WeWork to raise awareness on fertility in the workplace. Through these efforts, Ovasave is helping shift the narrative on reproductive health across the region.

"With investor confidence and strong market demand, the conversation around women’s health is changing, signaling that fertility and hormonal care are no longer peripheral issues. Women’s health is now a priority for innovation and investment in the Middle East, and we are proud to be leading that change,” Mahloul concluded.

Ovasave’s fundraising comes amid growing investor interest in women’s health and fertility innovation across the MENA region. With a $1.2M pre-seed round now closed, Ovasave is expanding operations to Saudi Arabia this summer, with broader regional growth across MENA being part of their 3-year expansion strategy.

About Ovasave

Ovasave is a UAE-based femtech startup redefining how women manage their fertility and hormonal health. Co-founded by Torkia Mahloul and Majd Abu Zant, Ovasave is the first platform of its kind in the Middle East, offering accessible, affordable, and science-backed solutions tailored to women at every stage of life. The company provides at-home hormone and fertility testing, streamlined access to fertility treatments and supplements, and a fully digitized egg freezing experience — from expert consultations and flexible payment options to real-time tracking of frozen eggs. Ovasave is now expanding its services to address broader women’s health challenges, including PCOS, menopause, and contraceptive management. With a mission to empower millions of women across the region, Ovasave is preparing to launch its platform in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait — making personalized hormonal health support more accessible than ever before. For more information, please visit www.ovasave.com

About Hub71

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, built to empower innovative startups to scale from the UAE capital to the world. An initiative of the Department of Economic Development and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is based in Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) and provides startups with access to international markets, a robust capital ecosystem, business-friendly regulation and a vibrant community of highly skilled talent.

Since launching in 2019, Hub71 has grown into a community of 300+ startups across 24 sectors. By connecting founders with investors, government entities and leading corporates, Hub71 helps startups gain capital, commercial traction and strategic partnerships needed to scale.

Its founder-first programmes accelerate innovation in critical sectors shaping Abu Dhabi’s future economy, from ClimateTech and FinTech to HealthTech and AI. By enabling breakthrough technologies and backing entrepreneurial ambition, Hub71 supports the UAE’s vision for a diversified, resilient and tech-driven economy.