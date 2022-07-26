Partnership reinforces Hub71’s commitment to support startups and provide them with access to its innovative digital platform

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, has announced a partnership with Clara, a LegalTech startup that offers automated legal services for startups. The partnership will support Hub71 based startups and provide them with access to Clara’s innovative digital platform, facilitating the complex legal processes involved in setting up, growing and exiting a startup.

Under the agreement, Hub71 will underwrite the costs of its startups who are incorporating their ADGM companies through Clara. The startups will also be able to access preferential pricing for the platform’s wider suite of products, including Clara’s document generation, cap table, and structured data room features, as well as its predictive education function, which educates founders on the full spectrum of legal concepts that are important to their business.

Hashem Alkaabi, Head of Corporate Services at Hub71, said: “LegalTech has the power to positively impact startup functions and facilitate expensive, complex and time-consuming processes. Hub71’s range of programs, incentives, and partnerships support startups at any stage, making it easier and more affordable for founders to relocate, setup, build and scale successful startups. Our partnership with Clara complements these efforts and will ensure our founders are equipped with the tools and knowledge to make informed legal decisions that can strengthen their success.”

Patrick Rogers, CEO and Co-Founder of Clara, said: “Startups are looking for a new approach to help them overcome the pain and complexity of dealing with legal matters. We are thrilled to be announcing this partnership with Hub71. More than 50% of Hub71 companies are already Clara customers and we look forward to continuing to support the growing roster of exciting startups who are choosing Hub71 as their launchpad.”

Hub71 is home to startups from 25 countries worldwide operating in 18 sectors, including artificial intelligence, big data, and analytics. Through its partnerships, Hub71 connects entrepreneurs with impact-driven investors and corporates and supports them with scaling their businesses and accessing global markets.