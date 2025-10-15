Dubai, UAE: Huawei hosted the FTTO Forum themed "Fiber to Green and Reliable" at GITEX GLOBAL 2025. The event gathered over 100 experts, customers, and partners from the Middle East, Central Asia, and beyond to explore the latest trends in advancing intelligent campus upgrades via "FTTO + AI", as well as share practical application achievements in this field.

“FTTO solution is a crucial choice by Huawei for all-optical AI era,”said David Shi, Vice President of Huawei’s ICT Marketing and Solution Sales,“The solution aims to build a digital foundation for 10GE all-optical campuses, establishing a robust network base in the AI era with five core values: high bandwidth, low latency, extensive connectivity, high reliability and energy efficiency. We look forward to deepening cooperation with customers and partners to jointly promote the widespread adoption of FTTO and accelerate AI benefits to countless campuses”

David Shi, Vice President of Huawei ICT Marketing and Solution Sale

“As Wi-Fi 7 is applied and AI is deployed locally in campuses, the ‘Fiber-in, Copper-out’ model has become the new standard for campus network construction,” said Gavin Chen, Vice President of Huawei’s Enterprise Network Marketing & Solution Sales Department. He further emphasized, “Huawei’s F5G-A FTTO solution leverages fiber-based transmission to deliver a green, cost-efficient network that offers a 30-year lifecycle, seamless bandwidth evolution, and a natural two-layer architecture with a passive splitter at its core, eliminating Extra-Low Voltage (ELV) rooms. Today, it has become an essential infrastructure for AI-enabled campuses. To date, Huawei’s F5G-A FTTO solution has been deployed in over 12,000 smart campuses across the globe. Guided by the belief that ‘No Fiber, No AI’, Huawei is committed to collaborating closely with customers and partners to co-build forward-looking smart campuses for the future.”

Gavin Chen, Vice President of Huawei Enterprise Network Marketing & Solution Sales Dept

Huawei's newly launched F5G-A FTTO series centers on the concept of "Boosting AI with Fiber” and delivers four key strengths to underpin AI-driven digital transformation.

Ultra-broadband performance: As an industry first, the commercial symmetric 50G PON boosts bandwidth by 5 times compared to previous generations. Supporting seamless upgrades from 10G to 50G PON, it delivers 50 Gbps to individual rooms and 10 Gbps to access points. It is ideal solution for bandwidth-intensive scenarios such as VR classrooms and pathology labs.

Simplified architecture: The native two-layer architecture enables direct fiber-to-room deployment, eliminating the need for ELV rooms and slashing cabling costs by up to 80%. Additionally, hard slicing technology enables multi-network convergence: a single fiber can support Ethernet, Wi-Fi, POTS, reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) by 30%.

Smart connectivity: AI-powered Wi-Fi anti-interference technology enhances access performance by 20% in complex environments. Dedicated Wi-Fi air interfaces ensure lag-free experiences for mission-critical applications like video conferencing and remote healthcare services.

Intelligent sensing: Optical APs integrated with Channel State Information (CSI) sensing enable real-time behavior recognition and environmental monitoring. These capabilities seamlessly connect with energy management and building management systems, elevating overall network intelligence.

Given to the four key strengths, Huawei introduced a range of new F5G-A products tailored for healthcare, education, office, and hospitality, delivering ubiquitous 10G experiences.

Healthcare: Equipped with Huawei’s symmetric 50G PON terminal P992H, medical facilities can deliver 50 Gbps to rooms and 10 Gbps directly to devices. This power cuts AI-driven pathology analysis time from 1 hour to just 5 minutes, an impressive 12x efficiency boost. For bedside deployment, the compact 10G M45 P892M ONU fits seamlessly into bed head panels, enabling direct fiber access to each ward bed without additional information boxes.

Education: Huawei’s newly launched 16-port XGS-PON Pro P884E stands out with dual 12.5G uplinks, supporting a maximum bandwidth of 25G. It enables unified access for key educational devices, including electronic whiteboards, cameras, electronic class signs, and computers. What’s more, it comes with multiple optical-electrical composite cables, allowing long-distance power supply to terminal devices and ensuring smooth, lag-free simultaneous access from dozens of information points.

Office: The 4-port panel ONU P802P brings fiber directly to the desktop, delivering 10 Gbps access with a sleek design and robust security features. Complementing it, the high-performance Wi-Fi 7 optical AP W827H supports seamless roaming across office spaces and integrates energy-saving functions (such as motion-triggered lighting control), balancing productivity and sustainability.

Hospitality: Huawei offers tailored coverage solutions for hospitality scenarios: the 3-in-1 Wi-Fi 7 optical AP W827E (for indoor use) and outdoor model W817T. Together, they deliver full indoor-outdoor connectivity, boosting network speed by 20% while leveraging intelligent interference mitigation to ensure stable, high-quality access for guests.

In the future, Huawei will remain committed to technological innovation, integrating F5G-A capabilities with diverse industry scenarios to build a high-quality optical network foundation. By deepening collaboration with customers, ecosystem partners, and industry organizations, we aim to explore novel application pathways, incubate cutting-edge solutions, and advance forward-looking industry standards，jointly creating a smarter, more digital campus future in the AI era.