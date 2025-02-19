Doha, Qatar – Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, is set to showcase its latest Cloud and AI solutions at Web Summit Qatar 2025, taking place from February 23 to 26 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC). Under the theme "Accelerate Intelligence with Everything as a Service," Huawei will demonstrate how its advanced technologies enable businesses and industries to harness the power of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation to drive unprecedented innovation and efficiency.

Following the success of its inaugural edition in 2024, Web Summit Qatar returns for its second year, solidifying Qatar's position as a global technology and innovation hub. The event brings together world-leading technology companies, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and investors, fostering discussions on the future of AI, cloud computing, and digital transformation.

As an AI pioneer in industry applications, Huawei Cloud is driving industry intelligence by providing full-stack AI capabilities, including infrastructure, computing power, algorithms, development frameworks, and its advanced Pangu Large Models. Leveraging its CloudMatrix AI-native infrastructure, Huawei Cloud Stack, and Ascend AI cloud services, Huawei delivers massive AI computing power with unparalleled efficiency, offering flexible deployment options tailored to diverse enterprise needs. Huawei Cloud Stack provides an on-premise deployment mode for enterprises or governments that prefer to save data locally and develop foundation models independently.

Meanwhile, Ascend AI cloud services offer a public cloud alternative for organizations that want to avoid the complexities of building and maintaining their data centers. The newly launched Pangu Large Model 5.0 offers advancements in multimodal capabilities, reasoning, and real-world applications across sectors such as autonomous driving, intelligent cities, robotics, industrial design, and drug R&D, solidifying Huawei Cloud's position as a leader in AI-driven digital transformation.

Building on these technical strengths, Huawei is redefining innovation through its "Everything as a Service" strategy, which offers fully digital, cloud-based, and AI-powered solutions across three key pillars: Infrastructure as a Service, Technology as a Service, and Expertise as a Service. At Web Summit Qatar, the company will showcase how this approach enables scalable, secure, and high-performance solutions tailored to the needs of governments, enterprises, and industries, empowering them to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Rico Lin, President of Huawei Gulf North Region, stated: “At Huawei, we are committed to accelerating intelligence and enabling businesses to thrive in the digital era. Our participation at Web Summit Qatar 2025 underscores our dedication to providing innovative Cloud and AI solutions that empower industries to operate smarter, scale faster, and drive greater efficiency. As Qatar moves toward a knowledge-based economy, we look forward to collaborating with industry leaders, government stakeholders, and technology pioneers to support the country's digital ambitions and shape the future of AI-driven innovation."

Under Infrastructure as a Service, Huawei Cloud's KooVerse, which consists of 96 availability zones (AZs) in 33 regions, provides a unified architecture serving customers in more than 170 countries and regions to meet their diverse application scenarios through different modes of public cloud, private cloud, and edge cloud.

Technology as a Service solutions enable businesses to innovate easily and modernize applications through Huawei's R&D advances, delivered to customers, partners, and developers through cloud services. Huawei Cloud has built development production lines designed to accelerate enterprise application modernization. These include ModelArts, a one-stop AI platform that empowers developers and data scientists to rapidly develop and deploy models, driving intelligent upgrades across industries. DataArts, on the other hand, is a comprehensive data lifecycle management platform that provides end-to-end governance of databases, warehouses, data lakes, and AI, unlocking the full value of data. CodeArts is an all-in-one DevSecOps platform offering out-of-the-box cloud services for requirement delivery, code commit, testing, building, verification, deployment, and release throughout the entire software development lifecycle. Meanwhile, MetaStudio delivers cutting-edge tools for virtual avatar video production, livestreaming, and intelligent interaction, revolutionizing content creation across industries.

Beyond technology, Huawei Cloud's Expertise as a Service will highlight shared excellence and cloud-enabled industries. Huawei Cloud MacroVerse aPaaS opens up Huawei's years of innovation and digitalization experience so that industry developers no longer need to reinvent the wheel, enabling industry scenario-based innovation in more than 10 vertical industries, such as government, finance, manufacturing, transportation, and meteorology.

A key focus of Huawei's participation will be introducing industry-specific AI applications, demonstrating real-world scenarios where AI and cloud technologies drive innovation. From AI-powered diagnostics in healthcare that improve accuracy and speed to predictive maintenance in manufacturing that reduces downtime and enhances productivity, Huawei's solutions are transforming industries. The financial sector also benefits from Huawei's AI-driven risk assessment and fraud detection capabilities, while the transportation industry is leveraging AI-powered logistics and fleet management to optimize routes and enhance efficiency.

Huawei's AI for Industries initiative is set to redefine the future of business operations by embedding AI into core decision-making processes. By integrating AI-driven automation across sectors, enterprises can increase efficiency, reduce operational costs, and unlock new growth opportunities. Whether through smart urban planning, intelligent infrastructure, or AI-powered governance models, Huawei is pioneering the use of artificial intelligence to shape the future of digital economies. This aligns with Qatar's digital transformation agenda, which aims to harness AI, big data, and cloud computing to enhance public services, drive economic competitiveness, and build a sustainable, knowledge-based economy.

As Qatar strengthens its role as a digital powerhouse, Huawei remains committed to working alongside local enterprises, government entities, and global partners to build an ecosystem where cloud and AI technologies drive meaningful transformation. Huawei's presence at Web Summit Qatar reinforces its commitment to supporting Qatar's national digital agenda, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030, which prioritizes economic diversification, digital innovation, and smart infrastructure as key pillars for sustainable growth.

Huawei invites attendees to its booth number E503 to experience live demonstrations, engage with industry experts, and explore how Cloud and AI technologies can transform businesses and industries.

