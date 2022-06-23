The exhibition is set to attract 200,000 visitors in the next five years

Saudi Arabia: In collaboration with the Saudi Space Commission, Huawei has launched Future Space, the first technology experience center in Saudi Arabia. The partnership aligns with Huawei's commitment to corporate social responsibility, developing local talent and actively contributing to the Kingdom's digital transformation journey.

Future Space, the largest exhibition center outside of China, will include advanced technologies including autonomous driving, 3D printing, and brainwave robot control, among other innovations. The first exhibition of its kind in Saudi Arabia, Future Space, covers 1,500 square meters and will offer speaking opportunities for young innovators. The center will be open to the public and host an estimated 200,000 visitors over the next five years.

During the launch, Eric Yang, CEO of Huawei Saudi Arabia, said: "We are honored to launch Future Space in Saudi Arabia and support the Kingdom achieve its digital ambitions as part of Saudi Arabia's vision 2030. Imagination will determine how far we can go in the future; action will determine how quickly we get there. We believe here at Huawei that the best way to predict the future is to create it."

HE Weiqing Chen, Ambassador of China to Saudi Arabia, said, "The firm relations between China and Saudi Arabia have brought immense benefits to both countries. As Saudi Arabia pursues digital transformation as part of its strategic national goals, public/private partnerships between technology companies such as Huawei and public agencies adds new value to the local tech ecosystem. We, therefore, congratulate the Saudi Space Commission on the launch of Future Space and look forward to more success."

HE Dr. Mohammed Altamimi, Saudi Space Commission CEO, said, "Future Space is one of the most advanced technology experience centers in the world. We want to expose young people to the most cutting-edge technologies and inspire them to imagine technology in new ways. Partnering with a global technology leader such as Huawei enables us to bring real-world and proven technology solutions that can positively impact society.”

Adnan Alsharqi, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Investment, said, "Building a knowledge-based economy is a key pillar of Vision 2030. Initiatives such as Future Space help enrich our digital ecosystem and attract investment from other digital companies. As a ministry, we are keen to support public and private partnerships that have proven highly successful in accelerating innovation and boosting our talent pipeline."

A digital-led future will bring improved quality of life, sustainable and green production, more comfortable living spaces, reduced traffic congestion and pollution in cities, fully green energy, and a wide range of new digital services. Huawei will work with partners to help accelerate this transformation, aligned with its vision and mission of bringing digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

