Cairo: In a significant step that enhances the company’s presence in the Egyptian market, HUAWEI announced the official launch of HUAWEI Online Store, to bring its smart products and innovative technologies closer to its customers, as the new platform provides an unparalleled shopping experience with the latest HUAWEI products with exclusive offers and discounts.

The HUAWEI Online Store offers a comprehensive range of products, from smartphones and laptops to wearables and accessories. Built with convenience in mind, the platform enables effortless browsing and purchasing. To further enhance the customer experience, HUAWEI has prioritized fast delivery, with orders reaching customers in as little as 24 hours.

The HUAWEI Online Store also features a variety of payment options, including installment plans of up to 36 months with 14 banks, making HUAWEI’s advanced technology more accessible than ever before. In addition, customers can shop with peace of mind, knowing that all products come with an official warranty with highly efficient customer service. HUAWEI community members will also enjoy exclusive benefits and loyalty rewards.

To mark the occasion of the launch, HUAWEI has unveiled a series of promotions. Customers can enjoy substantial discounts on popular products during the Flash Sale Week from November 29 to December 5, including savings of up to 22% on wearables, 23% on tablets and 20% on audio devices. They will also benefit from early bird coupon, you can subscribe to grab the coupon until November 28. HUAWEI also offers welcome coupons and flash sales during the opening ceremony starting from November 29, offering savings of up to EGP 6,200.

James Qianq, CEO, HUAWEI Egypt Consumer Group, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "We are excited to introduce the official HUAWEI Online Store to our customers in Egypt. Our priority is to provide a convenient and user-friendly platform where they can easily explore and purchase their favorite HUAWEI products. Through this HUAWEI Online Store, we aim to bring our exceptional customer service and innovative technology closer to Egyptian consumers."

David Wang, HUAWEI MEA Regional Head of E-commerce, echoed this sentiment. "Our goal is to make the online shopping experience both intuitive and engaging. We want to set a new standard for e-commerce with HUAWEI’s Online Store that exceeds customer expectations," he said.

The launch event was attended by over 200 distinguished guests, including media representatives and public figures. The event showcased HUAWEI’s commitment to redefining the shopping experience in Egypt through the introduction of its user-friendly e-commerce platform. Attendees received exclusive previews of HUAWEI’s latest products and insights into how the online store is poised to enhance customer experience.