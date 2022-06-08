Huawei IP Club Carnival MENA 2022 sees global and regional experts unite to unpack the future of enterprise IP networking in the region

Dubai, UAE: With an aim to empower Middle East enterprises with super computing power and intelligence, and accelerate digital transformation across industries, Huawei today unveiled three new IP networking solutions at their annual regional flagship event, held at Atlantis, the Palm, Dubai.

On day one of the Huawei IP Club Carnival MENA 2022, Huawei noted the need to keep up with ever-changing customer scenarios and launched CloudFabric 3.0, Huawei SD-WAN and CloudCampus 3.0 solutions. Held under the theme of ‘Cloud-Network Synergy, Build a Deterministic Experience Network’, the event saw Huawei’s global and regional experts, industry analyst and Huawei’s customers and partners come together under one roof to discuss the latest network technology trends and discover how enterprises can best prepare for the intelligent era and inject new momentum into their digital development ambitions.

Pawan Jain, Director, Technology Consulting, PwC Middle East, spoke at the event about network technology trends, opportunities and key enablers and added - "Adapting to the wave of emerging technology is key to drive differentiation in IT strategy, optimize cost and compete effectively in the future. True potential of these innovative technology solutions can only be realized with intelligent & cloud-ready network infrastructure."

Launching the new solutions at the event, Faisal Ameer Malik, CTO, Huawei Enterprise Group, Middle East said: “Intelligent IP networks - connecting things on one end and applications on the other end - have now become the cornerstone for digital transformation across industries. As enterprise digital transformation picks up speed, IP networks need to keep pace with the evolving cloud technologies and enterprise demands. Our new solutions aim to address these challenges; with its launch, we are reaffirming our relentless efforts to develop scenario-tailored solutions for partners and customers, creating new drivers for digitalization across industries.”

The following three new solutions were rolled out at the event:

CloudFabric 3.0, Hyper-Converged Data Center Solution, which has “Fast” and “Stable” key characteristics, is ideal for building best-in-class data center networks, helping enterprises usher in a service center with super computing power. This feature-rich solution offers the industry's only L3.5 autonomous driving network, which is needed to propel enterprise data centers towards multi-clouds and multi-DCs. Another highlight Huawei’s unique AIFABRIC technology, enabling data center switches to ensure zero packet loss high reliability, low latency, and high throughput, facilitating convergence to an all ethernet Datacenter.

Software-Defined (SD)-WAN is an obvious choice in the cloud era, interconnecting enterprise branches, headquarters, and multiple clouds. Huawei's SD-WAN Solution provides powerful networking, a superior user experience, and simplified O&M capabilities, meeting WAN interconnection requirements of enterprises of all shapes and sizes, as well as carriers and service providers.

CloudCampus 3.0 Solution draws on continued innovations in the WLAN, LAN Switch and SD-WAN fields and introduces an extensive range of all-new products, including AirEngine 6761 Access Points, CloudEngine S8700 switches, and NetEngine AR6710 routers. As such, CloudCampus 3.0 stands out by offering "300 Mbps @ Everywhere" access experience for enterprises and doubling the cloud access efficiency. With these strengths, CloudCampus 3.0 can be widely used in industries like education, healthcare, finance, and energy, helping enterprises shorten time-to-market and improve operational efficiency.

Huawei also showcased its HiSec 3.0 Solution, the solution performs network monitoring and drills down network behavior data to detect threats as early as possible and resolve problems in a timely manner. First, traditional signature-based static analysis methods cannot effectively detect new threats. Huawei introduces big data analytics to security and uses the deep neural network algorithm and machine learning technology to transform from reactive defense to proactive defense. Second, to prevent horizontal diffusion of threats on the intranet, Huawei integrates security into the network and puts forward the industry's first network + security network-wide defense solution, achieving the transformation from single-point defense to network-wide defense.

Taking place on 8th and 9th of June at Atlantis, the Palm in Dubai, Huawei IP Club Carnival MENA 2022 is the company annual regional flagship event dedicated to the IP networking industry and showcases Huawei's new groundbreaking IP products and solutions.

-Ends-

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 197,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei