Dubai, UAE – Huawei will officially reopen its newly upgraded Huawei Experience Store at The Dubai Mall on 16th October 2025, welcoming customers to experience a new era of innovation and premium retail design. The reopening marks a significant milestone for Huawei in the UAE, reaffirming the brand’s commitment to offering cutting-edge technology, luxurious design, and an enhanced customer journey in one of the region’s most iconic shopping destinations.

The redesigned Huawei Experience Store will feature a sleek and modern interior, creating an inviting atmosphere that blends elegance with functionality. Visitors will be able to explore Huawei’s latest innovations in smartphones, wearables, laptops, and smart devices across interactive zones designed to inspire discovery. With personalized guidance from Huawei experts, customers will enjoy a seamless experience that connects innovation, lifestyle, and design excellence.

Beyond being a retail destination, the Huawei Experience Store at The Dubai Mall will become a hub for technology enthusiasts and trendsetters to engage with Huawei’s connected ecosystem. From hands-on product experiences to expert consultations, the store will demonstrate how Huawei continues to elevate everyday life through intelligent innovation and human-centric design.

To celebrate the reopening, Huawei will introduce exclusive limited-time offers until end of October. From the opening date to 31st October, shoppers can enjoy savings of up to AED 500 on selected purchases, while from 16th to 22nd October, customers can benefit from 50% off the HUAWEI WATCH 5 Titanium Edition. The all-new Huawei Experience Store at The Dubai Mall invites everyone to rediscover technology through a truly premium experience.

About Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG)

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) is one of Huawei’s three core business units and a global leader in smart devices and intelligent consumer experiences. With a product portfolio that includes smartphones, PCs and tablets, wearables, audio devices, and cloud services. Operating in over 170 countries and regions, Huawei CBG serves more than a third of the world’s population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in countries around the world, including Germany, Sweden, and China. Huawei's global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world. Huawei CBG is recognized as one of the world’s top smartphone brands and remains committed to driving digital inclusion, sustainability, and innovation through intelligent, user-centric products that enhance everyday life.

For more information please visit: http://consumer.huawei.com