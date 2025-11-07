As South Africa gears up for another blockbuster Black Friday, marketing specialist Mathabo Sekhonyana warns that consumer loyalty is vanishing fast.

South Africa’s busiest shopping season is here. Over the next few days, tills will be ringing, and carts will be filled as consumers cash in on the best deals in town.

Black Friday has always been a high performing shopping weekend for South African retailers.

The country’s first formal Black Friday Index shows that the four-day window to Cyber Monday now commands over 30% of all holiday-period retail transactions, and in-store revenue for that weekend has more than doubled, rising from 5.3% to 11.1% of total holiday revenue.

That confirms what the three major banks have long suggested.

Last year the weekend shattered records with over R30bn spent across ABSA, Standard Bank and FNB alone.

The year before, in 2023, both online and physical shopping at Standard Bank reached record heights, with online sales growing by 17% and exceeding a 30% growth since 2021.

However, behind the record-breaking spend, lies a parallel narrative. Mounting economic pressures have made shoppers more price sensitive.

Retailers have contributed to this shift by starting promotions earlier, conditioning consumers to expect discounts well before Black Friday weekend.

According to marketing specialist Mathabo Sekhonyana this has caused a shift in the rules of engagement with consumers now becoming smarter, savvier, and far less forgiving.

“Consumers haven’t stopped spending, but a year-round discount culture has stopped them from believing the Black Friday hype. Gone are the days when putting a 20% off banner in a shop window was enough to drive foot traffic. Today’s shopper knows the difference between a genuine saving and a marketing gimmick. They’ve seen it all, and they’ve learned to play the game better than the brands,” says Sekhonyana.

Black Friday’s biggest discount? Customer loyalty

This year, retailers are competing for consumer trust and loyalty, something far more valuable than mere sales.

Today’s shoppers are more discerning, and whilst discounts might still grab attention, they no longer guarantee devotion.

The explosion of month-long Black November campaigns and the constant churn of promotions have eroded the sense of urgency and excitement that once defined the weekend. With inboxes overflowing with flash sales and limited time offers, South Africans are tuning out.

“Discount fatigue is a very real thing, and as a result, consumer loyalty has become conditional,” explains Sekhonyana.

“Consumers are buying, but they are approaching spending with greater caution and intention, with trust, convenience, and real value at the top of the shopping list. The brands that fail to deliver on those basics are losing relevance fast.”

According to the NielsenIQ Consumer Outlook 2026, every purchase South Africans make must now earn its place. Loyalty has shifted from habit to discernment, living at the intersection of trust, quality, and simplicity.

In 2024, over half of South African consumers opted for eco-friendly delivery options for example, a clear signal that value is no longer defined by price alone.

Shoppers are aligning their purchases with their principles, rewarding brands that reflect their ethics and priorities.

Part of this shift also stems from how technology has empowered consumers. AI-driven comparison apps and pricing trackers have made it easy for shoppers to separate real deals from recycled discounts.

Added to this are global giants like Temu and Shein who continue flooding the market with ultra-low prices. It means local retailers cannot afford to compete on cost alone.

Their real advantage lies in authenticity, service, and emotional connection, creating experiences that feel personal, transparent, and rooted in local values.

According to Sekhonyana, while price still matters, this broader cultural shift where people buy with purpose, not impulse value has become multidimensional means loyalty is no longer a given. It’s something brands must earn, one meaningful interaction at a time.

“Today’s shoppers, especially Gen Z and younger Millennials, expect personalisation, speed, transparency, and convenience. They’ve outgrown gimmicks, gravitating instead toward brands that feel genuine, purposeful, and aligned with how they live,” she adds.

5 Ways retailers can win back loyalty

The good news is that a few forward-thinking retailers are already shifting from price wars to trust battles, focusing on building credibility that lasts beyond the sale. It doesn’t take massive budgets or teams, just consistent, intentional actions that build real trust.



- Prioritise loyalty: Programmes that offer exclusive, personalised rewards based on past purchase trends.



- Deliver on convenience: Omnichannel integration like being able to buy online and collect in-store or seamless refund processes are crucial parts of perceived value. A smooth, reliable experience drives repeat business.



- Use technology, not tricks: AI-powered tools can help brands create meaningful connections rather than one-time transactions. Test your AI Bots and new systems before the promotion starts



- Stand for something real: Ethical business practices are no longer optional but expected.



- Focus on the follow through: The aggressive nature of Black Friday can distract from the post-purchase experience. Failing to engage customers after the sale erodes long-term trust and forfeits the chance of repeat business.

The key takeout this Black Friday is not that consumers do not want to spend money, they are just tired of being played.

“Instead of a louder, one time only discount, consumers want honesty, simplicity, speed and follow-through. Black Friday has evolved from a race for attention into a test of authenticity, and the brands that make consumers feel their money, and their trust, is well spent will win every Friday, not just on Black Friday,” concludes Sekhonyana.

