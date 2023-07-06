Middle East and Central Asia: In line with its ongoing commitment to nurturing the regional ICT talent ecosystem in the Middle East and Central Asia, Huawei today announced the launch of the Instructor Enablement Camp online. It is the first initiative to be rolled out under the Huawei Academy Instructor Enablement (AIE) program.

Candidates for Instructor Enablement Program get nominated by their universities that are partners in Huawei ICT Academy, which aims to share Huawei's cutting-edge ICT technologies with universities worldwide and cultivate new ICT talent. The program incorporates resources, activities, and engagements to support Academic Instructors to prepare, enable and upskill their capability to become well-cultivated ICT talents, positively impacting students' success. More than 220 instructors will take part in the first phase of the program.

Steven Yi, President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia region, commented: "In the digital era, ICT - a leading industry in the digital economy - faces great challenges in optimizing its industrial structure and accelerating digital transformation. As the industry transforms, the key to maintaining rapid development, seizing opportunities, and making progress in the new era is treating talent as the industry's most important resource.”

“However, in the traditional talent cultivation model, higher education prioritizes theories and concepts and neglects practices and capabilities. Talent supply and demand are somewhat disconnected, and the model struggles to support the industry's development. In this context, a long-term strategy that includes resource sharing, complementary advantages, and joint development between universities and enterprises is needed to match the talent supply with the demand efficiently; achieve mutual benefits among universities, enterprises, and talent; and support the industry's development," he added.

the Huawei Academy Instructor Enablement (AIE) program is a key pillar of the company’s inclusive Training, Certification, Employment and Platform (TCEP) ICT talent ecosystem initiative in the Middle East and Central Asia (ME&CA) region. The program is an advanced phase of the traditional Train The Trainer (TTT) program, designed under the umbrella of Huawei ICT Academy Support Center (IASC), which aims to enhance ICT Academy instructors' practical skills and capabilities to match the accelerated deployment of digital technologies in the region.

The program starts with pre-assessment online courses and tests, which qualify participants for the actual course that will provide practical training on Multiple Network Topologies realized on LAB, Practice Experience & Operations Guide, Technical Doubt Clearing Session, Evaluation and Certification. Key technical directions covered include Datacom, AI, Cloud Computing, Storage, 5G and WLAN.

Huawei Academy Instructor Enablement (AIE) includes eight support areas: orientation training, workshops, seminars, conferences, enablement camps, contests, assessment and certification and topic-specific webinars. Huawei empowers and authorizes local partners for the different types of ICT Academy trainings, including ICT Academy Support Centre (IASC) and Huawei Authorized Training Partner (HALP), in which the company authorizes university partners and other professional training suppliers to carry out the training courses in collaboration with Huawei global experts.

As of June 2023, 230 Huawei ICT academies have been established in the Middle East and Central Asia region, while over 46,000 trainees have passed Huawei exams. By the end of 2022, the company had established Huawei ICT Academies at more than 2,200 universities across the globe, through which the company trains an average of more than 200,000 students each year. Furthermore, the Huawei ICT Competition provides an international platform through which university students worldwide can compete and share ideas.

"As digitalization accelerates in various industries, colleges and universities urgently need to reform traditional teaching content and focus more on cutting-edge technologies, ensure that courses keep up with the times, guarantee that teaching materials are related to industry practices, and help students become more employable. To meet these demands, Huawei works with college and university teachers to jointly develop courses based on Huawei's understanding of the industry, technical accumulation and practices, industry position analysis, and Huawei-certified talent certification standard system, and builds a practical course system that adapts to industry talent requirement," Yi added.

Huawei leverages years of ICT technical expertise and management practices to provide training services to customers across industries, helping them improve managers' understanding of transformation and cultivate employees' digital skills. In 2022, Huawei nurtured nearly 160,000 ICT professionals worldwide, with more than 100,000 participants receiving Huawei's ICT certification. Huawei continuously optimizes its certification system, which covers both career certifications and specialist certifications. By the end of 2022, the company presented over 750,000 certifications worldwide, including more than 21,000 Huawei Certified ICT Experts (HCIE)

